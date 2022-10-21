ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument, CO

KXRM

Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry closes its doors

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The owner of a well-known community pantry in Colorado Springs said the pantry has shuttered its doors because the City of Colorado Springs advised it was in violation of a city ordinance. The Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry on Pikes Peak Avenue west of downtown has supplied neighbors in need with fresh […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Live on the Edge in this $4.1 Million Colorado Home

This home rocks. No, it literally rocks as this stunning Evergreen home has been built on boulders. The large boulders have been incorporated into the house to create an atmosphere like nothing you have ever seen before. The home exudes Colorado from every angle and it could be yours as...
EVERGREEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

VOTE NOW: Colorado search and rescue team nominated for national award

The El Paso County Search and Rescue team was given special recognition on Friday when they were selected as one of the finalists in the Land Rover Defender Service Awards. The program recognizes five finalist groups from the U.S. and Canada for exemplary community service in each of five categories including animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmentalism and conservation, community services, and search and rescue.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
DIVIDE, CO
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Don’t Vote: It Just Encourages Them

By the time you read this I’m sure you’ve already voted or are about to head to the polls and vote in person. Have you gone through this listening to or reading how outfits like The Denver Post, Colorado Sun, or any hot air pro Republican talk show host in Denver putting on their editorial page or website who they think you should vote for.

