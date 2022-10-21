Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Skeleton Craze Invades Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Mitchell Gulch Park gets makeover, guests invited to kickoffNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout projectHeather WillardColorado Springs, CO
Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec centerMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
DougCo officials discuss growth, seek public comment about Parker RoadNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Related
Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry closes its doors
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The owner of a well-known community pantry in Colorado Springs said the pantry has shuttered its doors because the City of Colorado Springs advised it was in violation of a city ordinance. The Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry on Pikes Peak Avenue west of downtown has supplied neighbors in need with fresh […]
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Live on the Edge in this $4.1 Million Colorado Home
This home rocks. No, it literally rocks as this stunning Evergreen home has been built on boulders. The large boulders have been incorporated into the house to create an atmosphere like nothing you have ever seen before. The home exudes Colorado from every angle and it could be yours as...
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Colorado
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
VOTE NOW: Colorado search and rescue team nominated for national award
The El Paso County Search and Rescue team was given special recognition on Friday when they were selected as one of the finalists in the Land Rover Defender Service Awards. The program recognizes five finalist groups from the U.S. and Canada for exemplary community service in each of five categories including animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmentalism and conservation, community services, and search and rescue.
Sold out 'Witch Paddle' event to bring hundreds to Colorado lake this month
Everyone knows that witches fly on broom sticks, but as it turns out, some witches from Colorado use paddleboards to get around. On October 23, hundreds of "witches" will flock to Chatfield State Park in Littleton for the second annual Colorado Witch Paddle. The event, which was founded in 2021...
KKTV
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
KKTV
Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Working Fusion at Mill Street, a tiny home village meant to provide housing for at-risk young adults, opened in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday. The project is the first development of nonprofit WeFortify, and project leaders said it is only the first of a number of...
94kix.com
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
Here's The Best Cheesecake In Colorado
LoveFood has the scoop on the most delicious cheesecake in every state.
Over 130 animals brought to Colorado humane society in 'alarming' day
Space at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region got a whole lot tighter after 132 pets were brought to the Colorado Springs location in the course of a single day last week. The facility used its emergency shelter kennels for the 92 cats, 30 dogs and 10 other...
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)
(Colorado Springs, CO) Old Colorado City, located on the west side of Colorado Springs, is rich in history and charm and throws a great party. This Saturday, October 22nd, from noon to 4:00 pm, join Old Colorado City for its annual "Fallidays" celebration.
Colorado animal shelter announces “Name Your Price” dog adoptions to combat surge of intakes
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state. "Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet...
Evacuations lifted for wildland fire south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildland fire broke out Saturday afternoon in southern El Paso County. Residents near Pikes Peak International Speedway were ordered to evacuate at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Those evacuation orders were lifted just after 5 p.m. The fire, which was named the Sweetwater Fire,...
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
popular-archaeology.com
A 10,000-year-old infant burial provides insights into the use of baby carriers and family heirlooms in prehistory
UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO DENVER—If you’ve taken care of an infant, you know how important it is to find ways to multitask. And, when time is short and your to-do list is long, humans find ways to be resourceful—something caregivers have apparently been doing for a very, very long time.
glendalecherrycreek.com
Don’t Vote: It Just Encourages Them
By the time you read this I’m sure you’ve already voted or are about to head to the polls and vote in person. Have you gone through this listening to or reading how outfits like The Denver Post, Colorado Sun, or any hot air pro Republican talk show host in Denver putting on their editorial page or website who they think you should vote for.
