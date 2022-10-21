Read full article on original website
errorsofenchantment.com
Op-ed: New Mexico should strengthen, not weaken anti-donation clause
The following opinion piece appeared in the Las Cruces Sun-News on Sunday, October 23, 2022. There are numerous important issues on New Mexicans’ ballots as early voting kicks off on October 22nd. Amendment 2 has not received the same attention as Amendment 1 which relates to pre-K and early childhood spending, but voters will be asked to vote on this important issue also.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico “lays an egg” on Nation’s Education Report Card
Here’s the link to the article chart so that you can see it better: https://hechingerreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-NAEP-State-Summary.pdf. 1 NM scores are the worst in the country in each of the 4 categories (even worse than DC). 2 Here are the NM scores: 4th grade math,221, (-10);4th grade reading, 202,(-5); 8th grade...
Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
New Mexico Education Trust Board trying to keep school affordable for all
A new way to save for college has been introduced.
2022 was a big budget year for New Mexico, 2023 could be even bigger
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With record-high income from oil and gas production in the state, many of New Mexico’s government agencies received a funding boost in 2022. Now, it appears most state agencies are asking for even more funding in the upcoming fiscal year. A recent newsletter from the state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) tallies up […]
New Mexico has 28 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps.
pinonpost.com
ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record
On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
Federal data suggests New Mexico had one of the highest COVID-19 prison death rate
*Editor’s note: This story was previously published with an omitted word. This version contains the correct phrasing: “The order required that prisoners released be no more than 30 days…” ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, New Mexico released hundreds of prisoners into parole early throughout the first years of […]
To Aid Hungry Students in Need, New Mexico Adds Hundreds to Family EBT Cards
If your child received free or reduced lunch as of June 2022, break out that card again, because you may have some money on it from the state to cover food costs. Last month, the New Mexico Human Services Department added $391 to families who received pandemic EBT cards to cover meals for public school […]
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
New Mexico Locals To Get $400 Relief Cash
Do you live in New Mexico? Does your household have a low income? You could gain up to $400 from the state's one-off Fall relief payment. This cash would help with bills and other expenses.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
More than 83K New Mexicans have cast their ballot
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 83,433 New Mexicans have already cast their ballots in this year’s election. According to the latest data from the Secretary of State’s office, 47,173 votes have come from Democrats while nearly 26,853 were Republicans. 8,730 declined to state while 406 were Libertarians and 269 were designated “other.” Early voting continues through November 5 […]
kunm.org
Governor says there will be no return to COVID-19 mandates this winter
Seven New Mexico counties, including McKinley and San Miguel, have medium community levels of COVID-19 according to the latest CDC data. But when the metric is COVID transmission alone, without considering hospitalizations, that green and yellow map turns an alarming red and orange. Transmissions rates are used by health care...
Former New Mexico CYFD case workers getting big settlement in whistleblower lawsuit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico will be paying a big chunk of change to two former New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department caseworkers who claim they were forced to quit their jobs after blowing the whistle on a case they say was mishandled. That case ended up getting national attention when […]
las-cruces.org
Minimum Wage Increase 2023
Pursuant to the Las Cruces Municipal Code (LCMC) and New Mexico Senate Bill 437 (NM SB 437), the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. Under SB 437, the State of New Mexico minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2023. Las Cruces City Council accepted the state's minimum wage but opted to retain its own ordinance rules when it comes to tipped wages.
AOL Corp
'No one is above the law,' New Mexico D.A. warns on anniversary of deadly 'Rust' shooting
On the one-year anniversary of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a top prosecutor in New Mexico renewed her stark warning that "no one is above the law." A year ago Friday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the western "Rust" on a set near Santa Fe.
krwg.org
Democrats rally in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District
Last weekend, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham headlined a reproductive rights rally in Las Cruces, helping drum up support for Democratic candidates on the ballot, including 2nd Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez. “We’re the majority, and we’re feeling good, 24 days, and polls are showing Democrats ahead," the Governor said. "That’s...
What can be recycled in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
