New Mexico State

Op-ed: New Mexico should strengthen, not weaken anti-donation clause

The following opinion piece appeared in the Las Cruces Sun-News on Sunday, October 23, 2022. There are numerous important issues on New Mexicans’ ballots as early voting kicks off on October 22nd. Amendment 2 has not received the same attention as Amendment 1 which relates to pre-K and early childhood spending, but voters will be asked to vote on this important issue also.
New Mexico “lays an egg” on Nation’s Education Report Card

Here’s the link to the article chart so that you can see it better: https://hechingerreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-NAEP-State-Summary.pdf. 1 NM scores are the worst in the country in each of the 4 categories (even worse than DC). 2 Here are the NM scores: 4th grade math,221, (-10);4th grade reading, 202,(-5); 8th grade...
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
pinonpost.com

ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record

On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE News 13

More than 83K New Mexicans have cast their ballot

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 83,433 New Mexicans have already cast their ballots in this year’s election. According to the latest data from the Secretary of State’s office, 47,173 votes have come from Democrats while nearly 26,853 were Republicans. 8,730 declined to state while 406 were Libertarians and 269 were designated “other.” Early voting continues through November 5 […]
kunm.org

Governor says there will be no return to COVID-19 mandates this winter

Seven New Mexico counties, including McKinley and San Miguel, have medium community levels of COVID-19 according to the latest CDC data. But when the metric is COVID transmission alone, without considering hospitalizations, that green and yellow map turns an alarming red and orange. Transmissions rates are used by health care...
ARKANSAS STATE
las-cruces.org

Minimum Wage Increase 2023

Pursuant to the Las Cruces Municipal Code (LCMC) and New Mexico Senate Bill 437 (NM SB 437), the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. Under SB 437, the State of New Mexico minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2023. Las Cruces City Council accepted the state's minimum wage but opted to retain its own ordinance rules when it comes to tipped wages.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Democrats rally in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District

Last weekend, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham headlined a reproductive rights rally in Las Cruces, helping drum up support for Democratic candidates on the ballot, including 2nd Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez. “We’re the majority, and we’re feeling good, 24 days, and polls are showing Democrats ahead," the Governor said. "That’s...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What can be recycled in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
KRQE News 13

Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

