Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Builds Early Lead To Secure Home Victory
WAYNE – Following a day off from competition, the Wayne State College women’s soccer team returned to their home pitch one last time. From the WSC Soccer Complex, the Wildcats welcomed in Upper Iowa Sunday afternoon. Wayne State netted a trio of first half goals as both teams...
waynedailynews.com
#1 Wayne State College Falls In Five, First Loss Of Season
MARSHALL, MN – Saturday afternoon showcased a top five NCAA Division II volleyball NSIC match. From the PE Gym in Marshall, Minnesota, #1 Wayne State College visited #5 Southwest Minnesota State. The host Mustangs took the match in five and won with scores of 27-25, 20-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13....
waynedailynews.com
Wisner Residents Respond To Fire Evacuation Notice
UPDATE 9:15pm – 10/23/2022. Wisner, NE – The town of Wisner was evacuated late Sunday afternoon as a result of one of several wildfires in Cuming County. Residents of Wisner were advised to evacuate to the Beemer Ballroom or the Pilger Community Center. Highway 275 at the 275/15...
Comments / 0