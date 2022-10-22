Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled

MW: Maturity. You get to a certain age and it's just like, "Let me grow up." The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy. I've stayed 19 for 30 years. Literally in my sense of humor and in my life, I was always 19. And then one day, I was just like, 'Let me grow up.' By growing up, you grow backwards, and you start affecting the youth. You start thinking about yourself as a parent and what kind of films y'all like to see together. But rest assured, I will be back to doing some wild stuff later.

As for potential challenges, no, this is easy. That raunchy stuff is hard. Oh, man, that's hard. This stuff. This is...I won't say a walk in the park. I think all comedy is hard, but I think it's not as desperate. It doesn't require as much energy. So, that's what I like about it.