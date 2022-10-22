ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsMFi_0iiFhRY600

With more than three decades in the industry and more than 30 movies under his belt, it's surprising to know Marlon Wayans just recently starred in his very first family film — The Curse of Bridge Hollow . The new Netflix horror comedy, which Marlon also coproduced, follows a family who moved from Brooklyn to a small town in New England. Everything seems to be going right...that is, until things begin to go horribly wrong. As Halloween decorations start coming to life and terrorizing the town, Marlon and his onscreen family (Kelly Rowland and Stranger Things ' Priah Ferguson) are forced to face their fears head on and save their new community.

I sat down to chat with the multi-faceted entertainer (actor/writer/comedian/producer) for our Then & Now interview series to discuss his latest movie, as well as some big-name projects from his past.

THEN: Scary Movie was our first introduction to you in a horror film. You cowrote and starred in the film with your brother Shawn, while Keenen directed it. There has always been this stigma around doing business with family, but the Wayans have proven time and time again that it can work. What has been the hardest and easiest part about working with your family?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbCyI_0iiFhRY600

Marlon Wayans: I think the easiest part is that we all share the same sense of humor. So it's easier for us to be in rhythm and in tandem. We all pull from the same well, but from different eras. The most fun I've ever had on a set was working with my family. I think we're different than a lot of families, because my mother always raised us to get along, and we've managed to do that. She used to tell us if we argue, or we fight, she gonna make us kiss in the mouth. The thought of kissing my brother in his mouth — because Shawn's breath was weird back then — like, nah, it made us get along. So that's what we always say when we're starting to get out of control with each other. We'll be like, "alright now, don't make me make y'all kiss in the mouth."

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

NOW: The Curse of Bridge Hollow is your first family film. What made you want to venture into the PG realm? And did you face any challenges performing tamer comedy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGyGH_0iiFhRY600

MW: Maturity. You get to a certain age and it's just like, "Let me grow up." The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy. I've stayed 19 for 30 years. Literally in my sense of humor and in my life, I was always 19. And then one day, I was just like, 'Let me grow up.' By growing up, you grow backwards, and you start affecting the youth. You start thinking about yourself as a parent and what kind of films y'all like to see together. But rest assured, I will be back to doing some wild stuff later.

As for potential challenges, no, this is easy. That raunchy stuff is hard. Oh, man, that's hard. This stuff. This is...I won't say a walk in the park. I think all comedy is hard, but I think it's not as desperate. It doesn't require as much energy. So, that's what I like about it.

Frank Masi / Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

THEN: After starring in the Scary Movie franchise together, you and Regina Hall reunited in Netflix’s Naked with her as your love interest. You two have remained friends in the business for years. Have you ever given each other advice or words of encouragement when you weren’t feeling at your best?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R95FL_0iiFhRY600

MW: No, Regina and I, I think, are very similar in that we get better with age. We start to uncover and explore different facets of our talent. To watch her continue to do what she's doing and to be around in this game 30 years, and stay relevant, it's a very hard thing to do. So, I think we're both blessed and we both support each other.

Quantrell D. Colbert / Â©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

NOW: In The Curse of Bridge Hollow , Kelly Rowland is your leading lady. What was one of your favorite memories on set with her? And what’s one thing you learned about Kelly that might surprise people?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdU1G_0iiFhRY600

MW: We have a bunch. I think my favorite was just the whole experience of being on set together. When we wrapped she bought me a Auchentoshan whiskey book, and I love it! I'm trying all the whiskey that's in that book, so I hate her for that. But she's just a sweetheart, a great spirit. During my first week on set when we started filming, I think was the week her mom passed. I've lost my mom too, so I sent her a bottle of great whiskey, and I told her to enjoy yourself. I think she came into work the next day slurring.

Netflix

THEN: When it comes to social media, you never shy away from posting your kids, whether it’s in support of them or to embarrass them. How has fatherhood helped mold you into the man you are today?

NOW: Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson plays your daughter in the film. Did you two do anything off screen to build that on screen father-daughter relationship?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04O8Aa_0iiFhRY600

MW: We didn't do stuff off set. I think in-between takes it was natural for us to have a chemistry, because when she came into work I was cracking jokes and I was asking her about school. I asked her who her friends are, and what to stay away from, and I gave her business advice, and answered any questions that she had for me. I also recommended some movies for her to watch, like White Chicks . We just built a great rapport and a really great relationship, so it was easy for us to have that dynamic on screen.

Frank Masi /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

THEN: You blew audiences away with your performance as Lou on Bel-Air , especially those shocked to see you in a dramatic role. You had people, including myself, yelling at the screen. Does it motivate you or deter you when you hear fans get surprised by your versatility as an actor?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJbX9_0iiFhRY600

MW: It always motivates you to hear positive feedback. I'm a student to what I do to my craft, to writing, to acting, to producing, to stand-up, and to the dramatic arts, I do the work. There's so much more for me to show the audience. It's just that I'm too busy creating opportunities. If more opportunities came my way, I would showcase that more, but in the meantime I spend a lot of time creating opportunities. If I didn't create opportunities, I probably wouldn't work. So, at some point, the tides will shift, and I'll get those opportunities that have been eluding me. I'll get to showcase all that I can do, and let's hope it's before I'm like 90.

Peacock

NOW: Earlier you mentioned recommending Priah watch White Chicks . I want to know in this day and age with stricter forms of censorship, could a movie like White Chicks thrive?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsPlt_0iiFhRY600

MW: I think they're needed. I don't know what planet we're on, where you think people don't need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor. It's sad that society is in this place where we can't laugh anymore. I ain't listening to this damn generation. I ain't listening to these folks: These scared-ass people, these scared executives. Y'all do what you want to do? Great. I'm still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money,  jump on board. And if not, then I'll find a way to do it myself. I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans, we've always told the worst joke the best way.

Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

THEN: I previously mentioned fans being surprised by your performance. What’s one role fans would be surprised you auditioned for but didn’t get?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0A2a_0iiFhRY600

MW: That's a tough one. I don't know, I don't keep track of the stuff I didn't get. I've never been like, "Damn, I can't believe I didn't get that role as Glenn, the janitor, in that movie with Robert Williams. I'm so mad." I don't keep a count of that. You never look at a door that somebody shuts like, "How do I get in that door?" No, God closes the door and you kick another one open. I'm not going to waste my energy on that. I've only got so much storage space in my brain. So, after I do an audition, or after I go in for something, or after I do a project, I immediately erase that experience because I'm looking forward to filling that space with new experiences.

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

NOW: What can you tell us about any upcoming projects? I know you’re currently on your Microphone Fiend comedy tour and filming the upcoming Nike movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12axtH_0iiFhRY600

MW: Yeah, that's with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. I'm sworn to secrecy about that one, but it's going to be really good. Ben Affleck is an amazing director. I also have a stand-up special I just shot called God Loves Me . It's really funny. I'm gonna start shopping that around in a few weeks, so we'll see which streaming service that lands on.

Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

THEN & NOW: Lastly, any chance we'll see you in Season 2 of Bel-Air ?

To see more of Marlon, be sure to check out his new film, The Curse of Bridge Hollow , and be on the lookout for his upcoming comedy special, God Loves Me .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
wonderwall.com

Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI

The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy