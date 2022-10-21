Broken Bow will travel to McCook for the opening round of the Class C1 state football playoffs on Friday. Broken Bow qualified for the playoffs as the C1-6 district champion. The Indians finished the regular season 5-4 and have battled through injuries the last two weeks of the season. Broken Bow and McCook met back in week three of the season. McCook won 34-20 but statistically Broken Bow had 389 yards rushing in the game and held McCook to just 170 total yards.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO