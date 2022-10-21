Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
NSAA State Football Playoff Bracket and Pairings Released
Broken Bow will travel to McCook for the opening round of the Class C1 state football playoffs on Friday. Broken Bow qualified for the playoffs as the C1-6 district champion. The Indians finished the regular season 5-4 and have battled through injuries the last two weeks of the season. Broken Bow and McCook met back in week three of the season. McCook won 34-20 but statistically Broken Bow had 389 yards rushing in the game and held McCook to just 170 total yards.
News Channel Nebraska
Lifelong Loper fan Riley Cope leaving her own mark on UNK
KEARNEY – Technically, Riley Cope no longer attends the University of Nebraska at Kearney. But she’s still a Loper. You’ll see her at many of this week’s homecoming events, from the opening pep rally on Monday evening through Saturday’s parade and home football game. It’s her favorite time of year on campus.
KSNB Local4
Scottsbluff football blows out Lexington in season finale
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Lexington welcomed on in Scottsbluff for the season finale of regular play. In the end, the Bearcats take down the Minutemen. See embedded video for highlights.
nwmissourinews.com
Northwest football blows out Northeastern State for Homecoming triumph
Like one might expect during a Homecoming game, the cheers of the 5,271 fans inside Bearcat Stadium rose as Northwest football converted a fourth-and-five in an unorthodox manner. The Bearcat offense set up for what appeared to be a routine punt from Northeastern State’s 46-yard line with 18 seconds remaining...
KSNB Local4
Aurora football stays perfect on the regular season with win over Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City football welcomed on in Aurora for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Huskies roll to a perfect season, taking down the Bison 49-21. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
Kearney Hub
Wind fuels bean field fire in northern Buffalo County
SHELTON — Firefighters from 10 agencies are battling a field fire southeast of Ravenna in northern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was call to a bean field fire near at 27760 Sodtown Road. Shortly after, Gibbon and Ravenna fire departments were called for mutual aid.
Kearney Hub
Band parents get moment in spotlight during State Marching Band Competition
KEARNEY — Throughout the marching band season, the bands’ pit crew — a group of parents and volunteers — are behind the scenes, supporting the band in whatever they need. Whether it’s moving the front ensemble’s equipment on and off the field during field performances or...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
Kearney Hub
New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in
KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
Kearney Hub
Holdrege principal honored with military awards
HOLDREGE — It isn’t often when a principal doesn’t know about an assembly at the school. But for Holdrege High School Principal Captain Jeremy Ham, that was the case when he walked into the school’s gym last week. The entire school gathered to see Staff Sergeant Jerromy Cissell present Ham with the Army Commendation Medal. The medal is presented to soldiers who have contributed acts of heroism or meritorious service.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
Comments / 0