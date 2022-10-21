ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo refused to go on as a sub against Spurs

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to play as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday, 19 October. The Manchester United manager confirmed that the forward will continue to play for the team after his early departure from Old Trafford stirred rumours of tension. While the player remains "an important part of the squad," the Dutch manager added that it is "important" that he trains alone and misses Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge. "Football is a team sport," he said, and failure to "fulfil certain standards" must have consequences, he insisted. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Manchester City crowned Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or awardsMan United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitchF1 star Daniel Ricciardo rides horse through paddock flanked by cowboy playing guitar
Premier League Predictions Matchweek 13 – Manchester United Face Chelsea Test

Jordan Hackett: 0-3 Liverpool have a poor record when playing away from Anfield this season but after a fine 1-0 win over Manchester City last week which they followed up with a 1-0 win over West Ham United, it’s hard to see anything other than a Liverpool win at The City Ground in Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off.
Is Chelsea vs Man Utd on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League this evening in a huge clash in the top four race, but with Cristiano Ronaldo’s casting a shadow over the Stamford Bridge fixture.Ronaldo has been dropped by Erik ten Hag after storming down the tunnel before the end of United’s excellent win over Tottenham in midweek, with the star forward forced to train on his own.Ten Hag’s first match in charge of United ended in defeat to Graham Potter’s Brighton, with the Englishman now in charge of Chelsea and enjoying a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge.Although Chelsea were held...
Ajax fined over small goalposts in Women's Champions League tie against Arsenal

Ajax have been fined after the goalposts used in their Women's Champions League qualifier against Arsenal had to be adjusted as the crossbar was found to be 10cm too low. Arsenal players noticed the issue pre match and alerted ground staff. After the game Gunners manager Jonas Eidevall said: "It's...
Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Antonio Conte scoffed at Tottenham’s title credentials and will hope to bounce back when Newcastle visit the capital on Sunday. The Italian watched on as Spurs were beaten soundly by Manchester United midweek. And the Magpies will pose a formidable threat, given they frustrated and held the Red Devils, also at Old Trafford.Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!Eddie Howe’s side picked up another victory midweek over Everton and will hope to further justify their ambitions to claim a place in Europe next season. Here’s everything you need to know.What time is Tottenham vs Newcastle?The match will kick off at 4:30pm...
Tottenham vs Newcastle confirmed lineups: Teams news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham entertain Newcastle on Sunday afternoon in pursuit of three points to respond to the heavy defeat to Manchester United midweek. The scoreline was just 2-0 but Erik ten Hag’s men outplayed Antonio Conte’s side throughout the match at Old Trafford.Newcastle arrive in fine fettle, too, having beaten Everton 1-0 midweek thanks to another exquisite Miguel Almiron effort. Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!The match should reveal a great deal about whether Spurs can indeed push for the title, which their manager dismissed, and the Magpies’ hopes of claiming a place in Europe next season.Here’s everything you need to know.What...

