Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo can’t expect to flounce back into the Man Utd fold – Ten Hag is what the club needs, not him
IF Cristiano Ronaldo thinks he can flounce back into the fold next week after his axing from Manchester United he has another thing coming. Boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear there is work to be done — on the player’s side. He said: “We will first...
Football news LIVE: De Gea ‘offered’ to Sevilla, Zaha LINKED to Liverpool, Ronaldo DROPPED for Chelsea clash
DAVID DE GEA has reportedly been offered to Spanish outfit Sevilla among other top clubs in La Liga. The Spanish international is out of contract next summer and reports suggest that the Red Devils eyeing up Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak as his replacement. Meanwhile, another top talent whose deal...
Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League
Chelsea have drawn 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League and remain unbeaten under Graham Potter.
Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Make A Move For Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea are unlikely at the moment to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo despite rumours suggesting otherwise.
Manchester United report: Red Devils ready to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in January
The Portuguese superstar was dropped from the first-team squad last week after refusing to come on as a substitute.
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Match Prediction
LFCTR predict Liverpool's dinnertime kick-off against Nottingham Forest today n the Premier League.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo refused to go on as a sub against Spurs
Erik ten Hag has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to play as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday, 19 October. The Manchester United manager confirmed that the forward will continue to play for the team after his early departure from Old Trafford stirred rumours of tension. While the player remains "an important part of the squad," the Dutch manager added that it is "important" that he trains alone and misses Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge. "Football is a team sport," he said, and failure to "fulfil certain standards" must have consequences, he insisted. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Manchester City crowned Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or awardsMan United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitchF1 star Daniel Ricciardo rides horse through paddock flanked by cowboy playing guitar
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over Manchester United future - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports. But first he will sit down for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday. Chelsea are interested in signing Ronaldo after his fall-out...
lastwordonsports.com
Premier League Predictions Matchweek 13 – Manchester United Face Chelsea Test
Jordan Hackett: 0-3 Liverpool have a poor record when playing away from Anfield this season but after a fine 1-0 win over Manchester City last week which they followed up with a 1-0 win over West Ham United, it’s hard to see anything other than a Liverpool win at The City Ground in Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off.
Is Chelsea vs Man Utd on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League this evening in a huge clash in the top four race, but with Cristiano Ronaldo’s casting a shadow over the Stamford Bridge fixture.Ronaldo has been dropped by Erik ten Hag after storming down the tunnel before the end of United’s excellent win over Tottenham in midweek, with the star forward forced to train on his own.Ten Hag’s first match in charge of United ended in defeat to Graham Potter’s Brighton, with the Englishman now in charge of Chelsea and enjoying a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge.Although Chelsea were held...
Chelsea report: Blues to renew interest in Man United rebel Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea were linked with a move for the veteran striker over the summer and could now look to take advantage of the situation at Old Trafford.
BBC
Ajax fined over small goalposts in Women's Champions League tie against Arsenal
Ajax have been fined after the goalposts used in their Women's Champions League qualifier against Arsenal had to be adjusted as the crossbar was found to be 10cm too low. Arsenal players noticed the issue pre match and alerted ground staff. After the game Gunners manager Jonas Eidevall said: "It's...
Man Utd transfer blow as ‘PSG prepare £90million bid for defensive target Benfica star Antonio Silva’
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN are reportedly interested in £90million Benfica defender and Manchester United target Antonio Silva. Earlier this month, the Red Devils sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old Portuguese centre-back. He has broken through into the team this season following injuries to first-choice pairing Lucas Verissimo and Joao Victor. And...
Liverpool lose to Premier League's bottom team – just six days after beating champions
The Reds went down 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the result rather summing up their sorry season so far
Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Stream, TV channel, team news, kick-off time for Premier League game – latest
TOTTENHAM host Newcastle in a tough Premier League clash with Spurs looking to get over their 2-0 loss to Manchester United earlier this week. The visiting Magpies, however, are in brilliant form and have only lost to Liverpool this season. Start time: 4.30pm. TV/Live stream: Sky Sports Premier League. Tottenham...
WSL Gameweek 4 preview: Arsenal selection headache, Chelsea's bogey side & table-topping Man Utd
Everything to look out for during Gameweek 4 of the WSL.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Fixtures & Results - 25th to 26th October
Details of all the Matchday 5 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Antonio Conte scoffed at Tottenham’s title credentials and will hope to bounce back when Newcastle visit the capital on Sunday. The Italian watched on as Spurs were beaten soundly by Manchester United midweek. And the Magpies will pose a formidable threat, given they frustrated and held the Red Devils, also at Old Trafford.Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!Eddie Howe’s side picked up another victory midweek over Everton and will hope to further justify their ambitions to claim a place in Europe next season. Here’s everything you need to know.What time is Tottenham vs Newcastle?The match will kick off at 4:30pm...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Arsenal look tired as Tottenham run out of ideas against Newcastle
Arsenal rolled into St Mary's like a side top of the table that had won eight games on the bounce. Once Granit Xhaka fired in the opener it felt inevitable that the floodgates would open. Southampton had no answer to the slick brand of football that has got so many people talking about Arsenal as serious contenders this season.
Tottenham vs Newcastle confirmed lineups: Teams news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Tottenham entertain Newcastle on Sunday afternoon in pursuit of three points to respond to the heavy defeat to Manchester United midweek. The scoreline was just 2-0 but Erik ten Hag’s men outplayed Antonio Conte’s side throughout the match at Old Trafford.Newcastle arrive in fine fettle, too, having beaten Everton 1-0 midweek thanks to another exquisite Miguel Almiron effort. Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!The match should reveal a great deal about whether Spurs can indeed push for the title, which their manager dismissed, and the Magpies’ hopes of claiming a place in Europe next season.Here’s everything you need to know.What...
Comments / 0