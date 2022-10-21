Erik ten Hag has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to play as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday, 19 October. The Manchester United manager confirmed that the forward will continue to play for the team after his early departure from Old Trafford stirred rumours of tension. While the player remains "an important part of the squad," the Dutch manager added that it is "important" that he trains alone and misses Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge. "Football is a team sport," he said, and failure to "fulfil certain standards" must have consequences, he insisted. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Manchester City crowned Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or awardsMan United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitchF1 star Daniel Ricciardo rides horse through paddock flanked by cowboy playing guitar

2 DAYS AGO