Woman reportedly survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain
"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim earlier this month, after an opportunity arose for her to take some time off for a self-care trip. "I'm from...
Endangered whale’s decline slows, but population falls again
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year, as it lost about 2% of its population, but scientists warn the animal still faces existential threats and is losing breeding females too fast. The North Atlantic right whale’s population was more than 480...
Jack the Ripper might be haunting Arizona. Valley 101 finds out why
Arizona is home to an unlikely structure: the London Bridge. Longtime residents of our state have probably heard about it or even visited it. It was bought and rebuilt in Lake Havasu City as a tourist attraction. But did you know that it's haunted? ...
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
