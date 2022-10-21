ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
omavs.com

Mavericks Wrap Up Round One In North Carolina

Powells Point, N.C.- The Omaha men's golf team completed the first round of the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate on Sunday. The Mavericks are currently in 13th place after a team score of 306 in round one. Omaha sits two strokes behind St. Francis, who holds 12th place with 304, and Villanova and St. Joseph, who share 10th place with 302.
OMAHA, NE
omavs.com

Mavericks Cap Regular Season with Win vs. ORU

TULSA, Okla. - Omaha earned a win in its final regular season match of the season. Marissa Gohr netted the winner for the Mavericks in the 14th minute of action. With the win, the Mavericks improve to 5-8-5 overall, 4-2-3 in the league. How It Happened. Reagan Bourgeois and Grace...
OMAHA, NE
siusalukis.com

Football's winning streak snapped at South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to upset No. 14-ranked Southern Illinois, 27-24, on Saturday at the Dakota Dome, ending SIU's five-game winning streak.. The Salukis (5-3, 4-1) dominated the first quarter, rolling up a 172-18 advantage in total yards. Javon Williams Jr. capped the...
VERMILLION, SD
omavs.com

Volleyball's Win Streak Ends at Eight Following Loss to USD

OMAHA, Neb. - After eight consecutive wins spanning almost an entire month, the Mavericks were finally stopped Saturday afternoon when the University of South Dakota bested them 3-1 at Baxter Arena. Omaha officially ends its incredible run with the second longest winning streak in the program's Division I history, which also included the third longest sweep streak (six matches) in the team's entire history.
OMAHA, NE
Volante

Nielson Benches Camp in D-Day’s Victory

The South Dakota Coyotes headed into a matchup against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Dakota Days weekend. The Coyotes came into the match with a record of 1-5 after losing their last three games. The No. 14 ranked Salukis came in with a 5-2 record after winning their last five...
VERMILLION, SD
amazingmadison.com

Bulldogs Set to Hit the Road for the Playoffs

Matchups for the 11A Playoffs have been announced, and Madison will be on the road next week when they face off against West Central. Round one of the playoffs will be played on Thursday, October 27th, and there will be four total games played. Madison, going in as the seventh...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Kids Day at the Jaycees Feargrounds at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house, located in the Fine Arts Building, will be brightly lit for children to trick-or-treat through the maze filled with non-scary characters passing out candy. The hours are 2-4 p.m. Admission is $8 for children,12 and under, with one adult getting in free. Get a dollar off admission with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnehaha County to pick new auditor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In South Dakota’s 66 counties, the county auditor serves as the chief election official in charge of counting votes and reporting results to the secretary of state’s office. Minnehaha County will be voting for its third different county auditor in the span...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on Grant Street just North of Arrowhead Parkway. This is due to rapid growth and plans for development in that area of the city. Chester DeYoung has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

Unity Christian's application to the Siouxland Conference approved

Conference realignment is closer to taking place in the 2023-24 school year in Northwest Iowa. Unity Christian High School has been accepted to join the Siouxland Conference in the 23-24 school year, pending the War Eagle accepting George-Little Rock's request to join that conference. Sioux Center superintendent Gary McEldowney says...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kelo.com

Get ready, winter is just around the corner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While it may hasn’t seemed like it lately, winter weather is approaching. Wednesday is Winter Weather Preparedness Day. The National Weather Service reminds the weather has a habit of changing quickly, especially during the winter season. Take the time now to prepare your home and lawns for the snowy, colder weather, and pack a winter safety kit in your vehicle. Check your furnace, change your ceiling fan direction, and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
HILLS, MN
gowatertown.net

SDHP: Woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One person died and two others were injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Names of the three people involved have not been released pending notification of family members. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Hyundai Elantra failed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

