omavs.com
Mavericks Wrap Up Round One In North Carolina
Powells Point, N.C.- The Omaha men's golf team completed the first round of the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate on Sunday. The Mavericks are currently in 13th place after a team score of 306 in round one. Omaha sits two strokes behind St. Francis, who holds 12th place with 304, and Villanova and St. Joseph, who share 10th place with 302.
omavs.com
Mavericks Cap Regular Season with Win vs. ORU
TULSA, Okla. - Omaha earned a win in its final regular season match of the season. Marissa Gohr netted the winner for the Mavericks in the 14th minute of action. With the win, the Mavericks improve to 5-8-5 overall, 4-2-3 in the league. How It Happened. Reagan Bourgeois and Grace...
siusalukis.com
Football's winning streak snapped at South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to upset No. 14-ranked Southern Illinois, 27-24, on Saturday at the Dakota Dome, ending SIU's five-game winning streak.. The Salukis (5-3, 4-1) dominated the first quarter, rolling up a 172-18 advantage in total yards. Javon Williams Jr. capped the...
omavs.com
Volleyball's Win Streak Ends at Eight Following Loss to USD
OMAHA, Neb. - After eight consecutive wins spanning almost an entire month, the Mavericks were finally stopped Saturday afternoon when the University of South Dakota bested them 3-1 at Baxter Arena. Omaha officially ends its incredible run with the second longest winning streak in the program's Division I history, which also included the third longest sweep streak (six matches) in the team's entire history.
Volante
Nielson Benches Camp in D-Day’s Victory
The South Dakota Coyotes headed into a matchup against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Dakota Days weekend. The Coyotes came into the match with a record of 1-5 after losing their last three games. The No. 14 ranked Salukis came in with a 5-2 record after winning their last five...
O’Gorman stuns Harrisburg with 21 point 4th quarter
O'Gorman overcame a 17 point fourth quarter deficit to stun Harrisburg in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week, 24-20.
sdpb.org
2022 'AA' State Cheer and Dance Results
GRAND CHAMPION CHEER - "AA" GRAND CHAMPION DANCE - "AA"
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Set to Hit the Road for the Playoffs
Matchups for the 11A Playoffs have been announced, and Madison will be on the road next week when they face off against West Central. Round one of the playoffs will be played on Thursday, October 27th, and there will be four total games played. Madison, going in as the seventh...
newscenter1.tv
Hunting for Business: Annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt bags more than birds for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is billed as the pheasant-hunting capital of the world. South Dakota Governors have capitalized on that title for decades to entice potential business leaders to our area. This year, Governor Noem’s Pheasant Hunt was held on October 21 and 22 in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 23rd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Kids Day at the Jaycees Feargrounds at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house, located in the Fine Arts Building, will be brightly lit for children to trick-or-treat through the maze filled with non-scary characters passing out candy. The hours are 2-4 p.m. Admission is $8 for children,12 and under, with one adult getting in free. Get a dollar off admission with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal rollover crash; Last day to register to vote; Cooldown on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 62-year-old man has died in a weekend rollover in Lincoln County. Monday is the deadline to register to vote in...
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls
Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County to pick new auditor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In South Dakota’s 66 counties, the county auditor serves as the chief election official in charge of counting votes and reporting results to the secretary of state’s office. Minnehaha County will be voting for its third different county auditor in the span...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on Grant Street just North of Arrowhead Parkway. This is due to rapid growth and plans for development in that area of the city. Chester DeYoung has...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
siouxcountyradio.com
Unity Christian's application to the Siouxland Conference approved
Conference realignment is closer to taking place in the 2023-24 school year in Northwest Iowa. Unity Christian High School has been accepted to join the Siouxland Conference in the 23-24 school year, pending the War Eagle accepting George-Little Rock's request to join that conference. Sioux Center superintendent Gary McEldowney says...
kelo.com
Get ready, winter is just around the corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While it may hasn’t seemed like it lately, winter weather is approaching. Wednesday is Winter Weather Preparedness Day. The National Weather Service reminds the weather has a habit of changing quickly, especially during the winter season. Take the time now to prepare your home and lawns for the snowy, colder weather, and pack a winter safety kit in your vehicle. Check your furnace, change your ceiling fan direction, and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
gowatertown.net
SDHP: Woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One person died and two others were injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Names of the three people involved have not been released pending notification of family members. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Hyundai Elantra failed...
