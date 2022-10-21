Read full article on original website
itbusinessnet.com
ERADICATE phase 3 study results highlight the potential role of ceftobiprole in the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)
First double-blind registrational phase 3 study in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. Ceftobiprole non-inferior to daptomycin, meeting primary endpoint and demonstrating similar secondary efficacy outcomes. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, reported today that data from...
studyfinds.org
Diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis trace their roots back to the Black Death
HAMILTON, Ontario — Diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis can all trace their origins back to the Black Death, according to new research. Researchers from McMaster University say the bubonic plague that ravaged Middle Age Europe fueled genes that make people vulnerable to autoimmune diseases today. The Black Death shaped...
scitechdaily.com
Investigators Identify Environmental Factors That Increase Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Using multiple research platforms, including a machine learning approach, researchers have identified environmental factors that promote gastrointestinal inflammation. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition that is becoming increasingly common in industrialized countries, is characterized by chronic gastrointestinal inflammation. While investigators have identified roughly 200 genetic tags associated with the disease, there is a limited understanding of the specific environmental factors that influence the risk and severity of IBD.
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
Joyce Sims obituary
Between 1986 and 1989 the American singer and songwriter Joyce Sims, who has died suddenly aged 63, was among the most exciting new voices in popular music. Her biggest hits, All and All (1985) and Come Into My Life (1988), were pioneering recordings that merged R&B with electro, and proved to be widely influential.
ajmc.com
Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis
A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
Novartis Experimental Drug Shows Meaningful Superiority Over Previous Treatment In Rare Blood Disorder
Novartis AG's NVS investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan was superior to anti-C5 therapies (eculizumab or ravulizumab) in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The Phase 3 APPLY-PNH trial analyzed the patients experiencing residual anemia despite prior treatment with anti-C5s1. PNH is a rare blood disorder characterized by the destruction of red...
KXLY
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients an option besides waiting for transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Combo Scores FDA Approval For Liver Cancer
The FDA has approved AstraZeneca Plc's AZN Imjudo (tremelimumab) in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. The novel dose and schedule of the combination includes a single dose of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody Imjudo 300mg added to the anti-PD-L1 antibody Imfinzi...
itbusinessnet.com
LBank Exchange Will List Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBASE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022.
getnews.info
Diabetes Pipeline and Companies Analysis Report (2022): Analysis of Clinical Trials Landscape, Therapies, Route of Administration, Mechanism of Action and Developments | DelveInsight
Diabetes pipeline constitutes 200+ key companies continuously working towards developing 200+ Diabetes treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyses DelveInsight. “Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2022” report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the...
hcplive.com
ACG Research Supports Efficacy of FMT for IBD
The study results are consistent with previous meta-analyses that show the efficacy of FMT in patients with IBD compared to placebo. The continued use of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) to treat patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is supported by ongoing research. A team, led by Murtaza Hussain, MD, Hurley...
getnews.info
Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by 2032, Analyzes DelveInsight | Mercator MedSystems, Ixaka, Hemostemix, Caladrius Biosciences, Humacyte
As per DelveInsight, the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Market dynamics are expected to transform in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment. The emerging pipeline for...
targetedonc.com
Significant RFS Benefit Shown With Adjuvant Nivolumab in Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma
In patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, use of adjuvant nivolumab achieved a 58% reduction in the risk of recurrence or death. Adjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) compared with placebo in patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 CheckMate-76K clinical trial (NCT04099251).1.
medwirenews.com
Meta-analysis reveals high risk for cutaneous AEs with PI3K inhibitors
MedwireNews: The use of PI3K inhibitors for the treatment of cancer is associated with a high risk for developing cutaneous adverse events (AEs), suggests a meta-analysis published in JAMA Oncology. The risk for any-grade events was more than doubled with PI3K inhibitors versus control, while the risk for severe AEs...
News-Medical.net
Overview of the roles of neutrophils in systemic autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases
In a recent Nature Reviews Immunology journal study, researchers assess the role of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in systemic autoimmune and autoinflammatory disorders. Study: Neutrophil extracellular traps in systemic autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases. Image Credit: Luca9257 / Shutterstock.com. Background. Recent research has shown that neutrophils, particularly NETs released upon activation,...
cancernetwork.com
Adjuvant Nivolumab Demonstrates Reduced Risk of Death or Recurrence Vs Placebo in Stage IIB/C Melanoma
Patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma experienced significant and clinically meaningful improvements in recurrence-free survival following treatment with adjuvant nivolumab compared with placebo. Nivolumab (Opdivo) produced a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) as an adjuvant treatment for patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma compared...
neurologylive.com
Understanding the Utility of Specific Antibody Testing in Peripheral Neuropathies: Benjamin Claytor, MD
The assistant professor of neurology at Cleveland Clinic provided insight on the differences in ganglioside vs paranodal antibodies and their clinical use in various neuropathies. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "There are a couple of chronic neuropathies that are also associated with gangliosides, including multifocal motor neuropathy...
