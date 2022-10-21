CULLMAN, Ala. — The 2022 Cullman County Youth Football Playoffs officially kicked off with this year’s semifinal battles at Cullman High School Saturday and the table is now set for next week’s county championship games. The top four teams in each division competed to see who would get in their respective championship games. The fireplug games saw the Cullman Cyclones defeat the Vinemont Eagles 30-0 while the Cullman Bearcats edged out the Good Hope Raiders 6-0 in overtime. In the Wee-Wee matchups, the Cullman Cyclones got by West Point 30-0 and the Cullman Bearcats pulled away to top Good Hope 20-12. In the Pee-Wee matchups, the Cullman Cyclones topped the Vinemont Eagles 36-0 and the Good Hope Raiders handled West Point 44-6. Fireplug Cyclones 30 – Eagles 0 Bearcats 6 – Raiders 0 (OT) Wee-Wee Cyclones 36 – Warriors 0 Bearcats 20 – Raiders 12 Pee-Wee Cyclones 36 – Eagles 0 Raiders 44 – Warriors 6 County Championship Game Schedule (Oct. 29 at Cullman High School) Pee-Wee Fireplug: Cullman Cyclones v. Cullman Bearcats – 9 a.m. Wee-Wee: Cullman Cyclones v. Cullman Bearcats – 10:30 a.m. Pee-Wee: Cullman Cyclones v. Good Hope Raiders – Noon Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO