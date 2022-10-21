ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road

A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

White County wreck seriously injures one driver

(Cleveland)-A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Seriously injured Martin man faces DUI, possession charge

DUI is suspected in a pre-dawn crash Tuesday in Stephens County. The Georgia State Patrol says the wreck on Ga. 17 near Hayes-Wilbanks Road seriously injured 52-year-old Timothy Doyle Dodgins after his van left the road and came to rest on top of the guardrail. Dodgins was flown from the...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men

Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
CORNELIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man faces numerous charges after striking deputies' SUVs during chase

A driver suspected of driving under the influence early Sunday led Habersham County deputies on a chase from Clarkesville into Banks County. Deputies attempted to stop a red 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck on Toccoa Highway about 3 a.m. Sunday for not having working taillights on the vehicle, GSP reported. When the driver failed to stop, a vehicle chase began.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

White County Detention Report Week Of October 25

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending October 25, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County

Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
RABUN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy