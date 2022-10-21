ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abccolumbia.com

Tigers wreck Morehouse homecoming, 35-0

ATLANTA, Ga. (Benedict) – The 18th-ranked Benedict College Tigers used their impressive defense to smother the Morehouse Maroon Tigers and take a 35-0 victory on Saturday, wrecking the Morehouse Homecoming. Benedict, which entered the contest with the nation’s fifth-best defense in total defense and third-best team in scoring defense,...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season

It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
ATHENS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Arthur Blank Center for Stuttering hosting celebrity golf tournament

An 18-hole “shamble” to benefit people who stutter will be played at the Atlanta Country Club next week. The inaugural Dream Speak Live Blank Center for Stuttering Celebrity Golf Tournament tees off at 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive in Marietta, starting at 10:15 a.m., following remarks by Arthur Blank, South African pro Christiaan Bezuidenhout, PGA Tour golfers plus players from the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.
MARIETTA, GA
TMZ.com

Drumma Boy Says Memphis Passed Atlanta, It's Now Hip Hop's #1 City

Trap music pioneer Drumma Boy is basking in his hometown's newfound hip hop dominance ... especially because he's been waving the Memphis flag for years in his music!!!. DB was in his studio putting the finishing touches on his new album "Welcome to My City Vol. 4" when he told TMZ Hip Hop ... the project includes GloRilla, Project Pat, Big Boogie, Jucee Froot, Big Moochie Grape -- all Memphis artists who bleed 901 culture.
MEMPHIS, TN
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA BOURBON FESTIVAL 2022

Enjoy 50+ bourbon and whiskey options, cocktails, wine & beer, and live music. General Admission Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir tasting glass and all of your drinks; food will cost extra. $55 advance, $60 after Nov. 10, $70 day of event. First 250 just $45. VIP tickets will include early...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Checkout-free market offers alcohol, hot food at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA - There's a new place for concessions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium designed for ease and convenience, so fans can spend less time in line for food and drinks and more time in their seat. The ATL Market is a "grab-and-go" style concession stand located on the 100 concourse between Sections...
ATLANTA, GA
chschipper.com

The FUNdamental Problem with Cartersville

Cartersville is a nice, quaint town that has grown increasingly popular. It features a popping downtown filled with various establishments, including stores like Blue Sky Outfitters and locally owned restaurants like Ate Track Bar and Grill. At first glance, it might not be obvious what issues could lie in the town. If you are like me, though, and have lived here as long as you can remember, you start noticing a few things that are a little concerning for the town, and that is the lack of fun things to do.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
idesignarch.com

Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase

This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More

The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

The Powerful Name of Jesus

Seven-year-old Joe sometimes comes to worship with his grandparents and listens very carefully, even answering my rhetorical questions. His parents told him recently he could have a cat, so he was pretty pumped. They asked, “What are you going to name your cat?”. He answered, “Dr. Chancey!”. They...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters

The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga.  Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FOREST PARK, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta

Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
ATLANTA, GA
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Clark Atlanta University students talk about their first time voting in a major election

On Sunday, October 16, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) hosted the “Black Men Call to Action Rally.” Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams was the evens keynote speaker. Multiple CAU students expressed how they felt about voting in a major election for the first time and what they are doing to prepare for this election.   Sophomore and intern […] The post Clark Atlanta University students talk about their first time voting in a major election  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

