abccolumbia.com
Tigers wreck Morehouse homecoming, 35-0
ATLANTA, Ga. (Benedict) – The 18th-ranked Benedict College Tigers used their impressive defense to smother the Morehouse Maroon Tigers and take a 35-0 victory on Saturday, wrecking the Morehouse Homecoming. Benedict, which entered the contest with the nation’s fifth-best defense in total defense and third-best team in scoring defense,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season
It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
Augusta Free Press
Anatomy of a bad coaching move: Why did Tony Elliott have the punt-block team in?
The penalty on UVA wideout Lavel Davis for leaping that gave Georgia Tech a first down with 3:49 to go – odds are, you didn’t know that rule before you saw it called last night – could have very well cost Virginia the game. It didn’t, and...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Arthur Blank Center for Stuttering hosting celebrity golf tournament
An 18-hole “shamble” to benefit people who stutter will be played at the Atlanta Country Club next week. The inaugural Dream Speak Live Blank Center for Stuttering Celebrity Golf Tournament tees off at 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive in Marietta, starting at 10:15 a.m., following remarks by Arthur Blank, South African pro Christiaan Bezuidenhout, PGA Tour golfers plus players from the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.
Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR suspension
Just when we thought it couldn’t possibly get any worse! Rage, fear, selfishness, stress and lapses in judgment have aga...
TMZ.com
Drumma Boy Says Memphis Passed Atlanta, It's Now Hip Hop's #1 City
Trap music pioneer Drumma Boy is basking in his hometown's newfound hip hop dominance ... especially because he's been waving the Memphis flag for years in his music!!!. DB was in his studio putting the finishing touches on his new album "Welcome to My City Vol. 4" when he told TMZ Hip Hop ... the project includes GloRilla, Project Pat, Big Boogie, Jucee Froot, Big Moochie Grape -- all Memphis artists who bleed 901 culture.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
adventuresinatlanta.com
ATLANTA BOURBON FESTIVAL 2022
Enjoy 50+ bourbon and whiskey options, cocktails, wine & beer, and live music. General Admission Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir tasting glass and all of your drinks; food will cost extra. $55 advance, $60 after Nov. 10, $70 day of event. First 250 just $45. VIP tickets will include early...
fox5atlanta.com
Checkout-free market offers alcohol, hot food at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA - There's a new place for concessions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium designed for ease and convenience, so fans can spend less time in line for food and drinks and more time in their seat. The ATL Market is a "grab-and-go" style concession stand located on the 100 concourse between Sections...
chschipper.com
The FUNdamental Problem with Cartersville
Cartersville is a nice, quaint town that has grown increasingly popular. It features a popping downtown filled with various establishments, including stores like Blue Sky Outfitters and locally owned restaurants like Ate Track Bar and Grill. At first glance, it might not be obvious what issues could lie in the town. If you are like me, though, and have lived here as long as you can remember, you start noticing a few things that are a little concerning for the town, and that is the lack of fun things to do.
idesignarch.com
Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase
This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
Powerball winning ticket worth $50,000 sold at metro Atlanta gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot worth over $500 million, but one lucky person in Georgia did wake up richer. Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a gas station in metro Atlanta sold a $50,000. Who will be the next big...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
Newnan Times-Herald
The Powerful Name of Jesus
Seven-year-old Joe sometimes comes to worship with his grandparents and listens very carefully, even answering my rhetorical questions. His parents told him recently he could have a cat, so he was pretty pumped. They asked, “What are you going to name your cat?”. He answered, “Dr. Chancey!”. They...
Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters
The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
This Atlanta Restaurant Sells An Iconic Dish For Just $1.20 & It's A Hidden Gem
The Atlanta food scene is full of exciting new restaurants and star-studded bars celebrities love to pay visits to. Nonetheless, some of the best eats can be found in unassuming joints considered hidden gems in the city. Content creator Angus (@angus.reviews.food) has a recommendation for locals looking for an unusual...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta
Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
lakecountrytoday.com
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
Clark Atlanta University students talk about their first time voting in a major election
On Sunday, October 16, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) hosted the “Black Men Call to Action Rally.” Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams was the evens keynote speaker. Multiple CAU students expressed how they felt about voting in a major election for the first time and what they are doing to prepare for this election. Sophomore and intern […] The post Clark Atlanta University students talk about their first time voting in a major election appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
