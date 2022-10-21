Road Closures within Frisco Square Sunday, October 23, for Walk-a-Thon

(October 21, 2022) Many of the roads within the Frisco Square area will be closed Sunday evening, October 23, for the Light The Night walk-a-thon. The roads will close at 6 p.m. and will reopen by 9 p.m.

The specific closures are described below and shown on this map (PDF). All of the roads around Simpson Plaza as well as Library Street north of Page Street, Jacobs Street, and one block of Page Street will be closed for the event.

Drivers won't be able to access to the front of the Frisco Public Library.

Traffic will not be able to circulate around the square. (The roads will close just as the Library closes for the day.)

People coming to the event can park in the free municipal parking garage behind the City Hall and Frisco Public Library which will only be accessible by approaching it on Page Street from the west. See map (PDF). ADA accessible parking is available on each level of the garage near the elevator.

Starting at 6 p.m., motorists should use Main Street and John W. Elliott Drive (or Dallas Parkway and Cotton Gin Road) to access the following facilities/areas:

Frisco Heritage Center

Babe’s Chicken restaurant

Residential buildings east of Library Street

Motorists attending the event should approach the parking garage by using northbound Dallas Parkway and turning right on Page Street. Other routes are possible from Main Street by turning south on John W. Elliott Drive or World Cup Way and then using the map (PDF) (or the Waze app) to reach the parking garage.

Motorists can use the Waze app to navigate around road closures. Click here to learn about Waze or install it on your smartphone.