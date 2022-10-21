Read full article on original website
nwi.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
nwi.life
Injury Attorney Allen visits second-grade classrooms on behalf of United Way Reading Buddies program
Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen of Allen Law Group has again stepped up to support United Way of Northwest Indiana’s Reading Buddies program, donating more than $22,000 to program logistics and thousands in marketing promotions. The Reading Buddies program is a classroom motivation tool to encourage young students to...
nwi.life
Congratulations graduates of the United Way Level Up Program
The United Way Level Up Program held its graduation ceremony on October 23 at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland, Indiana. United Way’s Level Up Program strives to teach individuals the skills they need to obtain and retain a career as well as providing financial education training. Adam...
Many Indiana residents to get payment for up to $650
man holding moneyPhoto by Timo Miroshnichenko (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The state of Indiana is returning $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to conduct perinatal loss memorial service
Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering comfort and support to families. who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or newborn with a memorial service. Remembering Our Babies will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City. Franciscan Health...
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Foundation board members host fundraising reception for Prenatal Assistance Program
Franciscan Health Foundation board members raised more than $19,400 for the Prenatal Assistance Program in Michigan City at a recent reception aimed at matching an anonymous $15,000 contribution. “This combined educational and fundraising reception was completely the idea of two of our incredible Foundation Board members who toured our Prenatal...
nwi.life
Centier Bank donates 10,000 meals to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana during Hunger Action Month
While grocery prices are rising and nutrition is being sacrificed in order to put food on the table, food banks across the country are needed more than ever. That’s why here in Northwest Indiana, Centier Bank associates spent the entire month of September, which is Hunger Action Month, to donate food and money to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
nwi.life
Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
nwi.life
St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers
St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 27 – 31
Halloween weekend has finally arrived, which means there will be plenty of chances to show off your costume, collect candy, and spend time with friends and family. With costume contests, Halloween races for a good cause, and trick or treat parties, there is something for everyone!. Take a look at...
wrtv.com
Human remains found in northwest Indiana marsh area
LAKE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says partial skeletal remains were found in a northwest Indiana marsh Saturday morning. DNR says a waterfowl hunter saw a bone and a piece of clothing while searching for a downed duck in Griffith. The remains were confirmed to be...
nwi.life
City of Lake Station gives back to community with recent baseball field renovations
City of Lake Station just recently completed the renovation of the Four Winds Park baseball fields, and to say this is a big next step for the community would be an understatement. Cities are constantly improving infrastructure and rebuilding necessary things like roads, sewers, and bridges. However, it’s the community-oriented things in a city that truly make a difference in people’s lives and make families want to call a certain place home. By revitalizing the Four Winds fields, Lake Station officials aren’t just helping the city grow, they’re showing the community that they care.
nwi.life
Medical oncologist and hematologist joins Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster
Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster is helping to expand local cancer care with the addition of medical oncologist and hematologist Shuai Qin, MD. Dr. Qin received her training at Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis. Her residency and fellowship were at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. Her clinical...
Applications for $500 Per Month Cook County Income Pilot Program Close Friday
The deadline for Cook County residents to apply for an income pilot program that guarantees two years worth of $500 monthly payments is looming. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program, which applications opened for earlier this month, provides 3,250 eligible residents with monthly payments of $500 for two years.
Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System to host Heart & Vascular Symposium
One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, and it is the leading cause of death in the United States. But knowledge is power, and it could mean the difference between life and death. Community Healthcare System aims to give Northwest Indiana residents that power through the Heart & Vascular Symposium. Experts in cardiology and cardiovascular care will discuss new interventions and treatments for heart health during this free event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
