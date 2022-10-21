ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Congratulations graduates of the United Way Level Up Program

HIGHLAND, IN
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Indiana residents to get payment for up to $650

man holding moneyPhoto by Timo Miroshnichenko (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The state of Indiana is returning $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Franciscan Health Foundation board members host fundraising reception for Prenatal Assistance Program

Franciscan Health Foundation board members raised more than $19,400 for the Prenatal Assistance Program in Michigan City at a recent reception aimed at matching an anonymous $15,000 contribution. “This combined educational and fundraising reception was completely the idea of two of our incredible Foundation Board members who toured our Prenatal...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network

Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
MUNSTER, IN
nwi.life

St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers

St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
HOBART, IN
wrtv.com

Human remains found in northwest Indiana marsh area

LAKE COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

City of Lake Station gives back to community with recent baseball field renovations

City of Lake Station just recently completed the renovation of the Four Winds Park baseball fields, and to say this is a big next step for the community would be an understatement. Cities are constantly improving infrastructure and rebuilding necessary things like roads, sewers, and bridges. However, it’s the community-oriented things in a city that truly make a difference in people’s lives and make families want to call a certain place home. By revitalizing the Four Winds fields, Lake Station officials aren’t just helping the city grow, they’re showing the community that they care.
LAKE STATION, IN
nwi.life

Medical oncologist and hematologist joins Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster

Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster is helping to expand local cancer care with the addition of medical oncologist and hematologist Shuai Qin, MD. Dr. Qin received her training at Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis. Her residency and fellowship were at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. Her clinical...
MUNSTER, IN
WGN News

Human remains found by a hunter in an Indiana marsh

GRIFFITH, IN
The Center Square

Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System to host Heart & Vascular Symposium

One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, and it is the leading cause of death in the United States. But knowledge is power, and it could mean the difference between life and death. Community Healthcare System aims to give Northwest Indiana residents that power through the Heart & Vascular Symposium. Experts in cardiology and cardiovascular care will discuss new interventions and treatments for heart health during this free event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
MUNSTER, IN
CBS Chicago

Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Chicago

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in Lake County, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- `A waterfowl hunter found skeletal human remains while hunting Saturday morning in Lake County, Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the hunter was searching for a downed duck around 7 a.m. near Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from a piece of clothing in a marsh area. The hunter immediately called 911. Indiana Conserveation Officers and officers from the Griffith Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. The remains have been confirmed to be human. Indiana Conservation Officers and members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered the remains. According to a release from the Lake County Coroner's Office, "many skeletal remains were recovered" after hours of searching. "Based on my experience and the condition of the remains, it appears the decedent passed away 6 months or longer, and a lot of time has passed since the occurrence," said Coroner David J. Pastrick.The identity of the person has not been determined. On Monday a forensic pathologist is scheduled to examine the remains. Other specialists will also be contacted for a more extensive exam. 
LAKE COUNTY, IN

