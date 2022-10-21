ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Lady Greene Devils roll Halls, headed to state for 8th-straight season

KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport's Whiskey and Wine festival kicks off Saturday

KINGSPORT, TN
ETSU debuts custom coffee roast 'Bucky's Blend'

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Off Leash Social hosting Halloween festivities

KINGSPORT, TN
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 10, Part 3 (2022)

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Veterans Voices: ETSU helping veterans transition from service into college

JOHNSON CITY, TN
Parachutist taken to hospital after accident at Musket Bowl

A skydiver has been flown to a hospital following an accident at Friday night's Musket Bowl game, according to authorities. Parachutist taken to hospital after accident at Musket …. A skydiver has been flown to a hospital following an accident at Friday night's Musket Bowl game, according to authorities. Buchanan...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home

Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

