Flint, MI

The Flint Journal

Flint Food Works is seeking candidates to join latest cohort

FLINT, MI - If Flint-area residents have a food business idea, but don’t know where to start, the Flint Food Works is the place to be. The Flint Food Works is seeking candidates to join its latest cohort for the CO.STARTERS for FOOD.Starters program, a program designed to provide people with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn an idea into action and a passion into a sustainable and thriving business.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown

Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Frankenmuth Farmers Market Fall Fest

Developer needs $17M to remediate former Buick City site in Flint. Developer needs $17M to remediate former Buick City site in Flint. Here are the top stories we're following today. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, Oct. 20. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, Oct. 20. Gas...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo

KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
SAGINAW, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored

A home located down the street from Detroit’s Manoogian Mansion in the Historic Joseph Berry Subdivision has just hit the market. The 7,538-square-foot early 1900s Tudor Revival home boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three stories, and was designed by architect Robert O. Derrick, who also designed the Henry Ford Museum and the Theodore J. Levin U.S. Courthouse, among others. For the past 17 months it underwent renovations that a dramatic entryway, chef’s kitchen, new landscaping, and a primary suite. The sellers are asking nearly $1.5 million, but you can see it yourself during an open house planned for noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI

