Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Flint Food Works is seeking candidates to join latest cohort
FLINT, MI - If Flint-area residents have a food business idea, but don’t know where to start, the Flint Food Works is the place to be. The Flint Food Works is seeking candidates to join its latest cohort for the CO.STARTERS for FOOD.Starters program, a program designed to provide people with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn an idea into action and a passion into a sustainable and thriving business.
Here’s where 2,500 bags of candy will be handed out on Halloween in Flint
FLINT, MI — Candy and community. Yes, it’s Halloween and Flint’s Berston Field House will provide a safe place for families to bring their children to trick-or-treat during a free candy giveaway from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, or until all the candy is gone. It’s so...
City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown
Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
The Ghost of Buick City Site Haunts Flint & Genesee County Again
Like many Flint area families, most of my family were employed at Buick City or other GM facilities in the 70s through 90s. Then, saddened and (frankly) angry when operations ended, and the entire site cleared between 2000 and 2002. Thinking about our community's history with the pain endured since...
Four compete to represent southern Genesee County in Michigan Senate
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Voters in the new 22nd Michigan Senate District have four candidates to choose from in the general election on Nov. 8. District 22 was redrawn after the 2020 census and includes southern Genesee County, including the Fenton and Linden areas, as well as Livingston County.
Frankenmuth Farmers Market Fall Fest
Developer needs $17M to remediate former Buick City site in Flint. Developer needs $17M to remediate former Buick City site in Flint. Here are the top stories we're following today. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, Oct. 20. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, Oct. 20. Gas...
Business Matters: Ryders Bar and Grill named for owners' late grandson
Kim Nephew, 52, and her husband, Scott, own Ryders Bar & Grill, located on Midland Road just east of US-10. It has a Midland address, but it’s located in Bay County. It was previously known as the Overpass Bar. With indoor and outdoor seating, the bar has a capacity...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Here is what we know about a mysterious $100M downtown Saginaw project commissioners OK’d $5M for
SAGINAW, MI — A proposed investment of up to $100 million in Saginaw’s riverside medical corridor would bolster the city’s status as a healthcare hub and attract a variety of industries and jobs to the once-troubled district, officials said. While the project isn’t a certainty yet, business...
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
Whitmer’s resolve competes with Dixon’s cuts at Detroit economic forum
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon pitched their platforms to the Detroit Economic Club Friday afternoon, arguing in turn that state government was either putting the pieces in place to guide Michigan toward prosperity or simply getting in the way. As the incumbent, Whitmer was both touting her own...
Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on $375 million expansion project in Saginaw County
HEMLOCK, MI — Hemlock Semiconductor, the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, broke ground on a major expansion project in Saginaw County Friday, Oct. 21. Company officials say this expansion project will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo
KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye. “He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics....
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shaw’s Kitchen offers fish tacos, hot dogs and burgers
GENESEE TWP, MI - Tacos, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Most people typically love those three tasty items. Those items can be found at Shaw’s Kitchen, a food truck located in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Genesee and Stanley roads in Genesee Township. “I’ve been cooking all...
Genesee County's Best Gas Station Pizzas and Where to Find Them
10 Trick or Treat Hot Spots in Genesee County to Get Great Candy. Whether you are looking for a high yield of free candy or searching for king-size trophy pieces, these neighborhoods throughout Genesee County are great options. Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season. Beware! Here...
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored
A home located down the street from Detroit’s Manoogian Mansion in the Historic Joseph Berry Subdivision has just hit the market. The 7,538-square-foot early 1900s Tudor Revival home boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three stories, and was designed by architect Robert O. Derrick, who also designed the Henry Ford Museum and the Theodore J. Levin U.S. Courthouse, among others. For the past 17 months it underwent renovations that a dramatic entryway, chef’s kitchen, new landscaping, and a primary suite. The sellers are asking nearly $1.5 million, but you can see it yourself during an open house planned for noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
