Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Shuppet be Shiny?
For Oct. 25, 2022, Shuppet will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Shuppet can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Shuppet and it’s evolution, Banette, are fine ghost-types, but Banette can now Mega Evolve, making it very powerful. Collecting Shuppet Candy during this hour is a great idea to create a strong Mega Banette.
Genshin Impact patch 3.2 livestream codes
Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 3.2 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch, including Nahida, the Dendro Archon. Nahida will become playable in 3.2, becoming a powerful Dendro applicator with interesting passive abilities. The best part of the stream are the several...
Age of Empires is coming for your Xbox
The classic real-time strategy franchise Age of Empires, published by Microsoft since its debut 25 years ago, will come to Xbox for the first time at the end of January. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, a 2019 remaster of the 1999 game, will launch Jan. 31 via Xbox Game Pass, and the more contemporary Age of Empires 4 will get a console release “later in the year,” Microsoft said on Tuesday.
Dark Souls 2 back online after 9 months of downtime, original Dark Souls to stay offline
Nine months after developer FromSoftware temporarily removed online services for its Dark Souls games on PC, a move caused by a potentially dangerous exploit discovered in its multiplayer component, the studio has brought another of those games back online. FromSoftware announced Tuesday that online servers for Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin on Windows PC have been reactivated.
Which dragon is Daemon singing to in House of the Dragon episode 10?
War is afoot in House of the Dragon episode 10, but the most important weapon is up in the air: dragons. Daemon is all over this, naturally, but one scene in the season 1 finale might throw off even the most dedicated viewers. As the literal name of the game...
The Dragon Prince’s new season 4 clip is a big ol’ lore dump about the mysteries of Aaravos
After three years, The Dragon Prince is coming back to Netflix. The new season is subtitled “The Mystery of Aaravos,” and in case you don’t remember, Aaravos is the starry elf who spoke to the show’s villain, Viren, via a magical mirror and a tiny creepy worm thing. The next three seasons of the show will dive deeper into his past and what he wants... and that means some long-awaited exposition!
I’d pet Pokémon’s newest dog Greavard, even if it cost me my life
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just introduced another very good boy to the Paldea region. A Pokémon Company YouTube broadcast shared on Tuesday showed off Greavard, an adorably spooky pup who just wants to play. A trainer approaches this ghost-type dog, playing fetch with a stick. But then the trainer passes out at the end of the video. Excuse me, what?
Genshin Impact 3.2 patch debuts a murderous boss fight with Scaramouche
Hoyoverse revealed a trailer for Genshin Impact’s 3.2 patch on Sunday. The new patch “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises,” will feature a boss fight with Fatui Harbinger Scaramouche and will debut the Dendro Archon Nahida and the four-star sword Cryo character Layla as new playable characters. The final act, which follows a Fatui plot to create a god, will conclude the main storyline of the Traveler’s journey in Sumeru.
House of the Dragon scorched earth with a single shot of Rhaenyra
“When dragons fly to war,” Rhaenyra cautions her husband, Prince Daemon, “everything burns.”. Throughout the season finale, only the newly crowned queen alone seems to understand the gravity of choosing to push back against the usurpation of her crown. She alone weighs diplomatic options up to and including capitulation rather than risk plunging Westeros into a war unlike anything it’s ever known. Against the warmongering of her bannermen and consort, the provocations of her old enemy Otto Hightower, and even the temptation of the godlike destructive power her faction’s dragons afford her, Rhaenyra stands firm. Emma D’Arcy brings a tremendous subtlety to Rhaenyra’s struggles throughout the episode, from their wry, wondering smile at Lucerys’ fear of his future responsibilities to their expression of mingled loss and hope at receiving proof of Alicent’s continued love in the form of a childhood memento. Peace holds the promise of love, of children, of honoring her father’s peaceful legacy and belief in the Conqueror’s Dream. War risks all.
We’re streaming New State Mobile this week
We’re doing something a little different on our Twitch stream this week. Tune in to Polygon on Twitch at 3 p.m. EDT on Oct. 27 for a stream of New State Mobile, in-person from our studio!. What does a stream being in person get you? Well, for one, physical...
Marvel Snap’s best decks for beginners
Marvel Snap, the new card battler from Second Dinner Studios, is a refreshing change of pace for the genre, with quick games and a design built for easy phone playing. But with a lot of cards to sort through, it can be difficult to figure out how to get new ones or what to play.
In Night Eaters, Turning Red’s generational tension meets giant, bloody orifice demons
Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda’s fantasy series Monstress is a stunning project. Full of elaborate world-building and mythology, and packed with lushly illustrated intrigue and violence, it’s instantly memorable from the first installment. But seven years and seven complex, winding books into the story, it can be a daunting undertaking. Liu and Takeda’s new project together, The Night Eaters, may be a more accessible way into the enjoyably nightmarish work they do together.
I could spend all day looking at House of the Dragon’s glowing map table
A lot happened in the season finale of House of the Dragon: Dragon fights! Court intrigue! Impending war!. But one thing stuck out more than the rest for me, and it’s that sick glowing map table at Dragonstone. Westeros has never looked better. Known as the Painted Table in...
First-person shooters don’t need to be violent to be fun
I recently had a health issue that, for lack of better words, put my fight or flight instincts onto high alert. I’ve pretty much had to re-teach my body what things are normal stressors and that not everything is trying to kill me. Games are generally a point of release and relaxation for me (except when they’re so intense that I catch myself slowly moving from the couch to pacing in front of the TV - but that’s a good thrill usually). Unfortunately, high stimulation environments like playing games are still bit too much [for] me still. I tried playing GT7 and my adrenaline kicked in so hard that I had to turn the system off and go for a walk just to cool off.
Here’s a first look at Amazon’s Fallout TV series
The Fallout video games are famous for three things: nuclear wastelands following a war between the United States and China, ‘50s inspired retro-futurism, and giant subterranean survival shelters called Vaults. For those awaiting visual confirmation, Amazon’s forthcoming Fallout TV series will definitely have at least one of those things.
Resident Evil Village’s DLC feels like Capcom has already moved on
The dungeons of Castle Dimitrescu are dimly lit, and Rose steps forward with a rusted key in hand. Behind the door comes the voice of a young woman, begging Rose to run. But she stands firm, sliding the key inside of the lock, her face a picture of shock as the girl inside stumbles forward and spins around. Her face is the same as Rose’s, and within the confines of the castle, they are trapped inside the collective consciousness of the Megamycete and the horrors Rose has yet to fully behold.
