This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
‘Leave My Store Alone’: Customers Express Confusion, Pain For Prices As Jewel-Osco And Mariano’s Parent Companies Eye Merger
CHICAGO — Grocery shoppers and workers at Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s are hoping a proposed mega-merger will not raise already inflated prices — and worry the deal could take away neighborhood stores. Local grocery powerhouses Jewel-Osco, owned by Albertsons, and Mariano’s, owned by Kroger, would fall under one...
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere. Since eaters...
napervillelocal.com
$10.5M Mansion With 8 Fireplaces, Pool, Fire Pit, More In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This stately Naperville mansion is stunning just to behold, with its striking Tudor design and turret-style accents. Inside, you’ll find a host of luxurious amenities, including eight fireplaces, a spa with an indoor resistance pool, a sauna and more. Outside, you have your own private...
Home Behind Wrigley Field Once On Market For $9.8 Million Could Become 4-Story Apartment Building
WRIGLEYVILLE — Apartments could be coming to where a single-family home now stands just north of Wrigley Field, but some neighbors are concerned it will bring more congestion to the area. Developer Aaron Friedman, who owns another rental building in the neighborhood, wants to buy the 133-year-old, single-family home...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pappas: tax investors make millions from black, Latino communities
Study shows homeowners, gov’t losing out on funding. A new study from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office concludes that hedge funds, private equity firms and others are exploiting a loophole in Illinois’ property tax law to make millions of dollars in profits, mostly at the expense of black and Latino communities.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
McCook to abate property taxes
The McCook Village Board approved abating its portion of the property tax levy when it met on Oct. 3, Mayor Terry Carr said. “You don’t get refunds, but your taxes reflect the lower rate,” Carr said. That should be a reduction of some sort for residents, he said.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One
The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
Publicist and media consultant honored by the Cook County Board of Commissioners for his 30 plus years of service
Resolution read aloud for the career of Sean Howard. Commissioners’ Sims, Lowry, Deer Daley, and Miller all expressed their appreciation for Howard’s career and philanthropy. Deborah Sims- Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District- along with Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board of Commissioners...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
wjol.com
Illinois State Police Recognizes Officers Involved with Reducing Violence on Chicago Area Expressways
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Expressway shootings down 42%, injury shootings down 45%, homicides down 83%. October 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of the Illinois State Police’s (ISP) push to reverse the increase in violence on Chicago area expressways. To recognize the ISP officers from across the state deployed to work in Cook County, District Chicago officers, as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation special agents, telecommunicators, air operations, crime scene investigators, those in forensic services, radio technicians, and everyone involved in supporting this mission, ISP is awarding these dedicated men and women the Violent Crime Expressway Ribbon.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Stories from the Old Joliet Prison
The Old Joliet Prison is a place of wonder with a rich history, full of stories with torture and horror. The prison is no longer in commission, but it does leave quite a haunting legacy. The Gothic architecture of the prison was designed by Chicago’s very own W.W. Boyington, he also designed the Water Tower on Michigan Avenue, so if you encounter the buildings and they remind you of one another…now you know why.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Thomas steps off the Chumbolone ‘plantation’
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/21/2022): A fed up former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who -after almost 30 years retired in broadcasting- has come under fire for taking $50,000 from a conservative super PAC run by Dan Proft to promote Daren Bailey as a better candidate than Governor JB Pritzker, joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss stepping off the ‘Chumbalone’ plantation and facing backlash. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
Video shows vehicle on lakefront trail; transportation advocate calls it 'frustrating'
The video posted to Twitter shows a man driving his car on the trail, in the middle of rush hour, weaving through people walking, jogging and biking.
CBS News
7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'
A spooky car wash has become an annual event for Tommy's Express in suburban Orland Park. (CHICAGO) Forget haunted hayrides and haunted houses, this is the ultimate experience in Halloween multi-tasking. If you're short on time and need to get your Halloween scare on while you clean your car, Tommy's Express in Orland Park has you covered.
Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
