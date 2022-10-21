Read full article on original website
Related
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
KBTX.com
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix. The Kettle on Texas Avenue...
6 Best Cities To Live In if You’re Young, Broke and Single
Those in the early stages of adulthood just setting off on their own may find it to be both an exciting and nerve-racking time. While you get to make all your own decisions, you're responsible for all...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $285,295
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Auburn offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Winter 2022 move-in!
KBTX.com
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A train blocked several intersections in College Station along Wellborn Road on Sunday afternoon. At 3 p.m. the College Station Police Department said the roadways were back open at Rock Prarie Road and Cain Road. The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told...
Montgomery couple brings historic building back to life with The Feed Store Grill and Bar
The half-pound burgers ($10.75) are made to order and can be topped with cheese, jalapenos, bacon or a fried egg. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) The building across Dobbin Road from Hoffart’s Grocery in the Montgomery area once served as a place for grocery customers to load up on feed for their horses.
KBTX.com
Authorities searching for missing person at Lake Somerville
LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says a search for a missing person at Lake Somerville was suspended at sunset Sunday and will resume at daylight on Monday morning. Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at...
KBTX.com
Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast at Billy’s
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Named after beloved William “Billy” Schulman, the newest grille and bar in Downtown Bryan is serving up some delicious family recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Located just down the street from The Queen Theatre, early risers can stop in for a “coffee happy...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
thetexastasty.com
Layne’s VS Canes Chicken Battle
Just like UT and A&M, Layne’s and Canes have been fighting each other for the best comfort chicken and fries. Between Austin and College Station there’s a lot of ground to cover but the dispute has been egging on for ages. Rumor has it that Layne’s was the original Canes, so why has Layne’s been left in the dirt? I was inspired by Kate Knauff’s recent head to head comparison and decided to do my own The Layne’s vs. Canes Chicken Battle.
mocomotive.com
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
KBTX.com
Disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD spokesman says there was a disturbance on a school bus Friday afternoon. CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance. While on their way back, police were alerted by concerned students and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: Where do the Aggies go from here?
What is there left to say about this Texas A&M team? Now standing below .500 at 3-4, where is this team headed? In what direction? What is there left to even play for? After such high expectations coming in, the season is down the tubes relative to what Aggieland expected from head coach Jimbo Fisher in his 5th season.
Jalen Brooks Leaves Texas A&M Game
South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks has exited the Texas A&M game after taking a scary fall.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter
Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
Click2Houston.com
2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral
It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Heading To Prison Again After Admitting To Crimes Related To A Standoff With College Station Police
A 31 year old Bryan man is headed to prison for the third time. The Brazos County district attorney’s office announced a plea agreement with Jonathan Bridges that includes a 45 year sentence. Bridges has been in jail since his arrest in February of last year. He admitted to...
Is Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Seeing Things Clearly?
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher says the Aggies are 'right there,' but where exactly is that?
Comments / 0