Farmland Scarcity and Rising Land Values Are Making It A Hot Investment Option
Determining the value of farmland can often be more complex than it is for other property types. In addition to factoring in interest rates and various macroeconomic conditions, you also have to consider food demand, supply constraints and commodity prices to fully understand the value of farmland. Fortunately, these factors,...
From $750 to $10,000: Here Are 8 Industries Offering Hiring Bonuses
As we slowly rebound from the 2020 pandemic, many employers continue to look for ways to counter staffing shortages and lure potential hires back into the workforce. While some use creative benefits or work-from-home options as hiring draws, others hope to attract employees quickly with immediate cash in the form of a signing bonus.
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CNBC
Rent got cheaper in September—here are the 10 cities where it dropped the most
U.S. rent price growth is showing signs of leveling off, as the median rent price in September decreased month-over-month for the first time this year, by 2.48%. After soaring by nearly 20% earlier in 2022, year-over-year price growth has dropped to 8.79% in September, a Rent.com analysis found. Rents are...
Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale
The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election. The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
CNBC
These 10 cities are the best places to work from home in the U.S., new report finds
Though many companies have returned to the office, nearly half (48%) of employees plan to pursue roles that allow them to work from home, according to the Society of Human Resource Management — and a new report from SmartAsset, a financial tech company, has revealed that Austin, Texas is the best city to do so.
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
How the warehouse boom devoured America's workforce
The flood of warehouse hiring has been so large, and so rapid, that it has produced waves throughout the economy.
America’s Worst Real Estate Market
A recent analysis reveals that the most damaged real estate market is in New York.
US News and World Report
Kroger-Albertsons Tie-Up Spurs Union Lobbying to Stop Merger
(Reuters) - Thousands of unionized retail workers from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic to the West Coast are lobbying regulators and lawmakers as part of a broader effort to nix the $25 billion merger between supermarket operators Kroger and Albertsons. "There is no way that this is going to be good for...
After a UPS worker’s suicide, employees disclose ‘tragic’ conditions at largest facility
The article includes details surrounding a suicide. The gargantuan UPS Worldport is the largest automated packaging sorting facility in the world. Covering 5.2m sq ft in Louisville, Kentucky with 70 aircraft docks and 155 miles of conveyor belts, the site is larger than the Mall of America, employs around 20,000 workers and is capable of handling 115 packages per second.
gcaptain.com
McCown Report: Falling Imports, Widening East-West Gap, Congestion Improvements, and Pricing Transparency (or Lack Thereof)
Imports into the top 10 U.S. container ports fell 5.5% in September driven by a steep drop on the West Coast, industry veteran John McCown said in his latest monthly report. September saw the biggest decline in inbound container volume in 27 months, marking an acceleration of the 0.6% decline in August and the 0.3% decline in July.
