ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
GEORGIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Covenant Logistics announces leadership change

Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

These 10 cities are the best places to work from home in the U.S., new report finds

Though many companies have returned to the office, nearly half (48%) of employees plan to pursue roles that allow them to work from home, according to the Society of Human Resource Management — and a new report from SmartAsset, a financial tech company, has revealed that Austin, Texas is the best city to do so.
US News and World Report

Kroger-Albertsons Tie-Up Spurs Union Lobbying to Stop Merger

(Reuters) - Thousands of unionized retail workers from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic to the West Coast are lobbying regulators and lawmakers as part of a broader effort to nix the $25 billion merger between supermarket operators Kroger and Albertsons. "There is no way that this is going to be good for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

After a UPS worker’s suicide, employees disclose ‘tragic’ conditions at largest facility

The article includes details surrounding a suicide. The gargantuan UPS Worldport is the largest automated packaging sorting facility in the world. Covering 5.2m sq ft in Louisville, Kentucky with 70 aircraft docks and 155 miles of conveyor belts, the site is larger than the Mall of America, employs around 20,000 workers and is capable of handling 115 packages per second.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy