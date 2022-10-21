Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
A harbor porpoise swims up to SF Bay Area waterway for the first time
A mother and her calf were spotted as far north as the Pittsburg Marina a couple of weeks later - the second-farthest upriver sighting documented in the Bay Area.
California Gov. Newsom threatens to flush San Francisco's $1.7 million toilet
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to withhold funds for San Francisco's $1.7 million public toilet until the city figures out how to build it more efficiently.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near San Francisco
W. C. Billington, photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. San Francisco, CA, is one of the spookiest cities in the United States. It has several haunted places to get your scare on. While some of the true stories are unnerving, the aftermath is more disturbing out of all the places to visit when you go to San Francisco. You’ll want to see these only if you like a good scare. You may feel on edge while reading this article, but it’s okay; the ghost isn’t going to come for you. They wait for you to find them. If you search any of these places, you’re bound to see them. Just be sure it’s something you’re genuinely unafraid to do. Keep reading to explore the most haunted places in San Francisco.
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
sftimes.com
San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants
The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
sfstandard.com
As Twitter Goes, So Goes a Revival of the Neighborhood It Helped Transform
The corner of Market and 10th streets, smack-dab in the heart of San Francisco’s main business district, was for many decades a forlorn cityscape of half-empty buildings, struggling storefronts and troubled people living on the streets. Soon a transformation was underway: The dilapidated Fox Plaza was renovated; luxury apartment...
Yahoo!
Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant
A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
Effort underway to rename Golden Gate Park lake linked to antisemite
Three San Francisco supervisors want to rename a popular Golden Gate Park lake. Stow Lake is named for a man who was in the State Assembly in the late 1800s and promoted anti-Jewish policies.
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line."
californiaglobe.com
Snap Becomes Latest Company To Leave San Francisco Amid Office Pullout In City
Snap, the parent company to popular social media sites such as Snapchat, became the latest tech company to pull out of San Francisco this week due expensive San Francisco leasing prices and more workers in the company working at home. This week alone, San Francisco has seen more retail establishments...
San Francisco's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Francisco, California, has a long and storied history. It's also a city with a very high crime rate and some dangerous neighborhoods. Street car on Market Street, San Francisco, CA.Image by Duane Retzlaff from Pixabay.
rwcpulse.com
Should Redwood City impose regulations on gun and ammunition retailers?
The Redwood City Council will consider a prohibition on firearm and ammunition sales that would go into effect immediately, according to the upcoming city council agenda. If approved, the urgency ordinance would establish a moratorium on retail establishments selling firearms or ammunition for up to 45 days, after which it could be extended for a total of up to two years. The ordinance will be considered at the Monday city council meeting and requires a 5/7 vote to pass.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
KSBW.com
Watsonville glassblowing artist earns Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Annie Morhauser, a glassblowing artist and Santa Cruz native, earned the title of Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year. Morhauser, founder of Annieglass, is best known for her tableware and developing her own glassblowing technique called slumped glass. Her love for glassblowing started at first sight.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
People displaced after house fire in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills
San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
Comments / 1