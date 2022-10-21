ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near San Francisco

W. C. Billington, photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. San Francisco, CA, is one of the spookiest cities in the United States. It has several haunted places to get your scare on. While some of the true stories are unnerving, the aftermath is more disturbing out of all the places to visit when you go to San Francisco. You’ll want to see these only if you like a good scare. You may feel on edge while reading this article, but it’s okay; the ghost isn’t going to come for you. They wait for you to find them. If you search any of these places, you’re bound to see them. Just be sure it’s something you’re genuinely unafraid to do. Keep reading to explore the most haunted places in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftimes.com

San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants

The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

As Twitter Goes, So Goes a Revival of the Neighborhood It Helped Transform

The corner of Market and 10th streets, smack-dab in the heart of San Francisco’s main business district, was for many decades a forlorn cityscape of half-empty buildings, struggling storefronts and troubled people living on the streets. Soon a transformation was underway: The dilapidated Fox Plaza was renovated; luxury apartment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yahoo!

Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant

A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Should Redwood City impose regulations on gun and ammunition retailers?

The Redwood City Council will consider a prohibition on firearm and ammunition sales that would go into effect immediately, according to the upcoming city council agenda. If approved, the urgency ordinance would establish a moratorium on retail establishments selling firearms or ammunition for up to 45 days, after which it could be extended for a total of up to two years. The ordinance will be considered at the Monday city council meeting and requires a 5/7 vote to pass.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

People displaced after house fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills

San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
SAN JOSE, CA

