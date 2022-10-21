Read full article on original website
Reporter confronts White House press secretary on abortion: 'What about the child's right to life?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a loud interjection from a reporter demanding to get an accounting for a child's right to life in the abortion issue Tuesday.
Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision
Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues spanning abortion, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation...
Clarence Thomas Defended by Sonia Sotomayor: He 'Cares About People'
The Supreme Court justice said that Thomas "cares about legal issues differently than me."
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'
Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Which states have abortion on the ballot?
The Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall.Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a right to abortion, while a single state is asking if its constitution should be changed to say there is no such right to abortion or for government funding.Kansas voters resoundingly rejected a ballot measure that would have permitted lawmakers to tighten abortion laws or outlaw the procedure outright in August — the first such test...
‘Am I a Felon?’ The Fall of Roe v. Wade Has Permanently Changed the Doctor-Patient Relationship
More than a dozen doctors, health care lawyers, and hospital ethics committee members in nine states share their challenges in approaching abortion care.
January 6 committee can’t find a lawyer to accept Trump subpoena
One week after the House January 6 select committee voted to authorise a subpoena compelling former president Donald Trump to produce documents and appear to give evidence before the panel, Mr Trump has reportedly not been served because the committee can’t find a lawyer to accept service of the subpoena.According to ABC News, multiple attorneys who represent Mr Trump in other legal disputes say they haven’t been authorised to accept service of process on his behalf.Two lawyers who are assisting Mr Trump on matters related to the Department of Justice probe into his retention of government-owned documents at his...
The right to access abortion is on the ballot this November. Judge candidates carefully.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary We are living in a time of uncertainty as to the meaning of the US Constitution. It is unprecedented. Law is a combination of federal and state constitutions, statutes, regulations, and ordinances. The U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause (Art VI) establishes that the federal Constitution takes precedence over state laws and even state constitutions. The Supreme […] The post The right to access abortion is on the ballot this November. Judge candidates carefully. appeared first on Nevada Current.
Justice Stephen Breyer Suggests Marriage Equality Is Still Safe After Abortion Decision
"It has very little to do with marriage."
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
