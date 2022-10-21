What would the nWo have looked like with Booker T in the mix? According to Kevin Nash, the offer was extended to the WCW standout, but Booker rejected the idea. The nWo was arguably the most popular storyline and stable of 1997 before it lost its way. Nash was speaking about the popular faction he pioneered on his Kliq This podcast, and offered up his memory of why Booker turned down the group. Nash said, “I remember when we asked Booker T to join the NWO. He said ‘F*** no, man. You guys work too much.'”

1 DAY AGO