ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE NXT Running Events Outside Of Florida
During the post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc media scrum, Shawn Michaels commented on the NXT brand possibly holding pay-per-view events outside of Florida in the future, the plans for international expansions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On touring outside of Florida: “From an NXT...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files For New Trademark
On October 25, WWE filed a new trademark. The company filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. As of this writing, it’s unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Here is the description:. “Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch Believes It’s Better For WWE If She’s A Heel
Becky Lynch does far more for WWE as a villain than as a hero, at least as far as the former RAW Women’s Champion is concerned. After over a year out due to pregnancy, Lynch returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021 and re-established herself as a heel with a shocking win over Bianca Belair.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether There’s Heat Between Him And The Rock
It was long rumored that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson did not get along backstage. Their issues with one another appeared to have come from HBK disrespecting The Rock’s grandmother during a WWE show in Hawaii. Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart even wrote in his autobiography that Michaels hated The Rock when he arrived on the scene in WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – New Match For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Watch AEW Dark, More
We have a new match announced for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on Tuesday that Joe Hendry will be in action on this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Hendry will face off against Raj Singh on this week’s show. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Whether He’ll Retire In WWE Or AEW, More
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on where he sees himself retiring, who he would want to induct the Hardy Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Planned To Dye His Hair Pink & Rock A Mohawk
During a recent Highspots Superstore virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revealed that he once considered dying his hair pink and rocking a mohawk. Of course, that never wound up taking place because someone told the Hitman he didn’t have the right hair to pull it off. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock Continues To Prove He’s A Great Dude, Jade Cargill News
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be appearing on the syndicated talk show “Sherri” this Tuesday. The show is hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your area. MrBeast posted a new video where he and The Rock pledged to donate...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Was Fired From First Job For Embezzling Bagels
Cody Rhodes may be one of the most well-liked and respected stars in wrestling today, but don’t leave him alone with your bagels. Rhodes returned to WWE in April this year after a six-year hiatus and weeks after leaving All Elite Wrestling. On Twitter, Rhodes discussed working with Einstein...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Responds To Accusations Of Homophobia Over Quincy Elliot Comments
During the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took some time to address several allegations made about him regarding his comments on WWE NXT Superstar Quincy Elliott. After being accused of being homophobic after he’s been very open about his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cathy Kelley Had Discussions With AEW Before Returning To WWE
It was revealed earlier this month that Cathy Kelley was returning to her role as a backstage interviewer for WWE. According to a report from Fightful Select, Kelley had discussions with AEW before eventually making her return. The report notes that Kelley spoke directly with Tony Khan about potentially coming...
ewrestlingnews.com
DDP Gives Praise To Riddle & Rollins For Crazy Bump At WWE Extreme Rules
Diamond Dallas Page had nothing but praise for Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins following their Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. The two performers pulled off a move that could have gone very wrong, and it did not go unnoticed by Page. Speaking on his recent “DDP Snake Pit” podcast,...
ewrestlingnews.com
25 Years of Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio at Halloween Havoc ‘97
On October 26, 1997, WCW held its annual Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event. On a card including Roddy Piper vs. Hulk Hogan, Curt Hennig vs. Ric Flair, and Diamond Dallas Page vs. Randy Savage, Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio stood above the rest. It is essential viewing for any wrestling fan. Their title vs. mask encounter became known as one of the best matches in the history of WCW and the 1990s.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Booker T Turning Down Offer To Join The nWo
What would the nWo have looked like with Booker T in the mix? According to Kevin Nash, the offer was extended to the WCW standout, but Booker rejected the idea. The nWo was arguably the most popular storyline and stable of 1997 before it lost its way. Nash was speaking about the popular faction he pioneered on his Kliq This podcast, and offered up his memory of why Booker turned down the group. Nash said, “I remember when we asked Booker T to join the NWO. He said ‘F*** no, man. You guys work too much.'”
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Lita/RAW, Stephanie McMahon, Solo Sikoa, Apollo Crews, NXT, More
WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon will be participating in the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference on Friday, October 28:. WWE tweeted out the following video today, looking at their partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America:. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Solo Sikoa commented on possibly competing...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Reacts To X-Pac Mentioning Chyna During DX Reunion Segment
During the latest edition of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and SVP of Live Events Road Dogg commented on the recent reunion of DX on RAW, Sean X-Pac” Waltman mentioning Chyna during the segment, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News & Notes: X-Division, TV Tapings & Dates
Pwinsider dropped some news and notes from Impact Wrestling, including updates on their tournament for the X-Division Title, last night’s television tapings, and a date for their upcoming No Surrender event. – Some of the X-Division title tournament matches will be airing on BTI – Before The Impact, instead...
