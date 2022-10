CU Boulder has announced that development of a comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CAP) has begun. The 2022–23 CAP will be a living document and lay out a path toward mitigating climate change by mobilizing the university’s strengths to advance just, equitable climate solutions. Additionally, the CAP will examine the full breadth of campus operations, as well as how the university invests in sustainable procurement and design, building renovations and resilience.

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO