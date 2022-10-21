Read full article on original website
Related
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students
Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Matt Brummel announced as the next principal of Great Lakes Elementary
West Ottawa Public Schools has announced that Matt Brummel will be the next principal of Great Lakes Elementary. Brummel will begin working in his new position on Monday, October 24.
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Social Work
Social workers provide family services, school support, and mental health treatment. Direct practice social workers offer resources, while clinical social workers provide treatment. Bachelor's and master's programs both require students to complete fieldwork hours. Clinical social workers need state licensure, which requires passing a certification exam. Did you know that...
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
theodysseyonline.com
College Classes VS. High School Classes
It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
infomeddnews.com
Top Medical Postgraduate Courses You Should Consider
Getting a postgraduate degree in the medical field is an investment in your future. At the same time, understanding what these degrees are and how they might benefit you will help you make the right decision when it comes to picking a school. In this article, we talk about medical programs and outline some of the best options for undergraduate students.
Upworthy
84-year-old with Alzheimer's graduates from university with bachelor's degree: 'Living a full life'
Over the past four years, Ron Robert has taken more than 30 courses on history, political science and cross-disciplinary studies at King's University College in London, Ontario, Canada. His dedication and hard work finally bore fruit this week when the 84-year-old graduated with a bachelor’s degree even as he battles early-stage Alzheimer's disease. According to CTV News, Robert—a former reporter who later worked in Ottawa with prime minister Pierre Trudeau—was diagnosed with the brain disorder in 2015. He explained that his decision to enroll in university was "a personal experiment that has succeeded by setting an example."
autismparentingmagazine.com
Teaching Autistic Children Critical Thinking Skills
What is so important about teaching autistic children critical thinking skills? These skills are important to everyday decisions and obstacles an individual may face, there are many neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals that have a hard time with these skills. This article is going to outline abstract and conceptual thinking skills...
getnews.info
Medical And Mental Health Virtual Assistants From Virtual Nurse Rx Are Now Staffed By Registered Professionals
Virtual Nurse Rx is a company that provides mental and medical virtual assistants to mental health professionals and doctors. Their teams of mental health professionals and registered nurses are available 24/7 to provide support and resources to those in need. Virtual Nurse Rx, a leading provider of medical and mental...
Comments / 0