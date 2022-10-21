On Oct. 11, Sussex County Council heard an appeal by nearby residents of the proposed Coral Lakes development. The developer bused in “ambassadors,” upwards of 80 employees, and gave them stickers to wear above their hearts that had the company logo as well as the verbiage “Building Homes. Creating Jobs.” I say that it should have had another line reading, “destroying the natural resources.” The developer’s lawyers claim that landowners have a right to sell their land to be developed. The team also stated that just a handful of individuals who live adjacent to the Coral Lakes property don't want that in their backyard. Well, I, for one, live 10 miles away and don't want the destruction of more than 100 acres of mature forest on the proposed Coral Lakes parcel. Developers have a responsibility to the environment, the residents and future residents to keep some of the natural resources that make Sussex County so special for the next generation. This large 152-acre parcel of land contains 143 acres of forested lands. This parcel is in Level 4 state investment level which is not recommended for development. Level 4 supports agricultural and natural resource protection. The developer will remove more than 80% of the forest.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO