Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
WGMD Radio
What’s Next for Hopkins Preserve Property West of Lewes
Find out what plans are in store for the Hopkins Preserve property at the intersection of Route 9 and Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. The property was acquired for land preservation and will offer public access as an outdoor recreation area – adjacent to the Lewes to Georgetown Rail Trail. Sussex County Council and the Sussex County Land Trust are holding a free event this afternoon from 4 to 8pm to unveil the conceptual masterplan for the property. There will be music, food trucks, a sunset bonfire and more – all free and the public is invited.
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings
More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
Cape Gazette
Preliminary plans approved for Milton Village
The first phase of a residential-commercial complex west of Milton has been granted preliminary approval by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. At its Oct. 13 meeting, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the preliminary plan for Milton Village Apartments, including 296 apartments in a 10-building complex on 21 acres near the intersection of Gravel Hill Road and Route 16. It's the first phase of a project that includes another 400 residential units and a commercial/office area on a 138-acre parcel.
Cape Gazette
Village is a place to call home
The plight of the homeless in Sussex County is a much-debated topic. Several attempts to build homeless shelters or villages have been met with opposition from residents in the areas where they were planned. Several churches, through the Code Purple project, have opened their doors over the years to house...
delawarepublic.org
Work gets underway on new Millsboro Police Department
Ground has been broken for a new police station in Millsboro. The discussion about needing a new police station began in 2017. Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway says it's now ready to go forward using the 6th version of a design for the new building. “We’ve had several ups and...
WBOC
Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts
GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
Cape Gazette
Updated rental program enacted in Sussex
After more than three years of meetings and public hearings, Sussex County Council has voted to approve an amended Sussex County Rental Program ordinance. A 2019 housing report, authored by consultant LSA, pointed to a need for more affordable workforce housing, especially in eastern Sussex County. The report also outlined options for county officials to consider. The previous ordinance, dating back to 2006, created a rental program, but only one project participated in the program.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs
Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs. This letter is sent in frustration, due to the high number of Reset Lakeside yard signs that are being removed-stolen is the word-every night from almost every part of the County. I am a TIP volunteer who has helped get these signs distributed, and I hate to consider the donated money and the volunteer time and effort that is being destroyed with every such act of vandalism.
Cape Gazette
Comp plan needs to change to save Sussex County
On Oct. 11, Sussex County Council heard an appeal by nearby residents of the proposed Coral Lakes development. The developer bused in “ambassadors,” upwards of 80 employees, and gave them stickers to wear above their hearts that had the company logo as well as the verbiage “Building Homes. Creating Jobs.” I say that it should have had another line reading, “destroying the natural resources.” The developer’s lawyers claim that landowners have a right to sell their land to be developed. The team also stated that just a handful of individuals who live adjacent to the Coral Lakes property don't want that in their backyard. Well, I, for one, live 10 miles away and don't want the destruction of more than 100 acres of mature forest on the proposed Coral Lakes parcel. Developers have a responsibility to the environment, the residents and future residents to keep some of the natural resources that make Sussex County so special for the next generation. This large 152-acre parcel of land contains 143 acres of forested lands. This parcel is in Level 4 state investment level which is not recommended for development. Level 4 supports agricultural and natural resource protection. The developer will remove more than 80% of the forest.
Cape Gazette
Milton Community Foundation sets bingo fundraiser Nov. 1
The Milton Community Foundation recently team announced the return of it its Bingo Night fundraiser, set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Milton Fire Hall on Front Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per player with reservations and $25 at the door. Refreshments,...
Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
Cape Gazette
Democrats will work for all Sussex residents
The Republicans are trying to get us to focus on crime. The fact is, in our area we are much more likely to be impacted by a car accident on overcrowded roads or flooding from water with nowhere to go on land that’s been overbuilt. I’m voting for Democrats...
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. The Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
WMDT.com
Keegan Worley discusses campaign for State Rep. District 4
LEWES, Del. – Election Day is just a little over two weeks away and we got the chance to speak to the Democratic Candidate for the newly formed 4th Representative District in Delaware. A new voice for a new district is the campaign message Keegan Worley is sending ahead...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia
EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Like Never Before: $182,715 in Purse Money Available Oct. 27-29 at Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – Like never before. Georgetown Speedway hosts the most lucrative three-day weekend in Delaware dirt-track history with a combined tripleheader of the Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race, Melvin L. Joseph Memorial and Mid-Atlantic Championship Thursday-Saturday Oct. 27-29. A total of $182,715 in purse money will be...
WGMD Radio
Phase 2 Ocean City Boardwalk Re-decking Starts Monday
After Sunfest exits Ocean City on Sunday, Phase 2 of the boardwalk re-decking project will get underway. This project will focus on the boardwalk from Wicomico Street to 15th Street. Benches, trash cans and other items will be removed from the east side of the boardwalk and pedestrian and bike traffic may be diverted. This project should be completed by late April.
