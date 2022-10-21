High Stakes in High Court: Justices hear case that could allow states to further dilute minority voting power

Read full article on original website
SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots
The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
I’m a former Florida Supreme Court justice who will vote yes to retain five justices | Column
As a recently retired Justice of the Florida Supreme Court, I worked closely with and know well all five members of the court who are on the Nov. 8 ballot for merit retention. Each deserves a “yes” vote. First, all five are as exceptionally good people of integrity,...
U.S. Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer refuses to condemn Ginni Thomas over efforts to overturn election
'I did everything I could': Retired Justice Breyer discusses Roe v Wade. Former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has refused to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Ginni Thomas’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mr Breyer told CNN that the wife of Justice Clarence...
“Utterly devastating”: Legal experts say DOJ filing “pulverizes all of Trump’s arguments” to SCOTUS
The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's appeal to have a special master review about 100 documents with classified markings that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, last month named federal Judge Raymond...
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
A federal judge has ordered Alabama's top election official to hand over records related to voters who may have been purged from the state's voting rolls after the 2020 election.
Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?
If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
protocol.com
The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
Federal Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Oklahoma On Constitutionality Of Death Penalty
The federal Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Oklahoma's execution protocol does not violate the US Constitution or federal law. The case was brought by numerous Oklahoma death row inmates and has been ongoing for nearly a decade. The ruling also held that death row inmates do not have...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
