MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
getnews.info
Medical And Mental Health Virtual Assistants From Virtual Nurse Rx Are Now Staffed By Registered Professionals
Virtual Nurse Rx is a company that provides mental and medical virtual assistants to mental health professionals and doctors. Their teams of mental health professionals and registered nurses are available 24/7 to provide support and resources to those in need. Virtual Nurse Rx, a leading provider of medical and mental...
