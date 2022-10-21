ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

pv-magazine-usa.com

Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost

A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
MICHIGAN STATE
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
pv-magazine-usa.com

Albemarle wins grant to build lithium facility in North Carolina

Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company specializing in lithium, bromine and catalysts, has been awarded a nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the first set of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant is intended to help finance construction of a new, commercial-scale U.S.-based lithium concentrator facility at Albemarle’s facility at Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Star

Federal money to boost proposed lithium mine

A plan to reopen a lithium mine in Kings Mountain got a big boost from the federal government this week. A nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will go to the Albemarle Corporation to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries, according to a statement from the company with operations in Kings Mountain.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
The Courier Journal

Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment

A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
KENTUCKY STATE
freightwaves.com

UPS to pay $5.3 million to settle hazardous waste claims

UPS Inc. will pay more than $5.3 million to resolve violations of U.S. hazardous waste regulations at 1,160 facilities in 45 states and Puerto Rico, the Environmental Protection Agency said this week. EPA alleged that UPS (NYSE: UPS) had failed to conduct proper on-site management of hazardous waste at its...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan. The agreement, a first-of-its-kind initiative, allows the participants to purchase an upfront percentage of the renewable energy that will be produced by the Sunflower Wind Farm over the next 12 years, which equals approximately 250,000 megawatt-hours of wind power annually. The energy will cover the majority of LS&Co.’s electricity needs...
MARION COUNTY, KS
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
GEORGIA STATE
Aviation International News

EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer

Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Daily Telegram

Why seek fusion energy when the sun already provides it?

Billions are being invested, attempting to develop a fusion reactor. Unlike today's atomic fission reactors, fusion would produce no deadly radioactive waste requiring long-term storage. Since the 1950s, we have been told that fusion power might be achieved in the next 10 years. If we wait long enough, this prediction...
geekwire.com

MagniX branches out from electric aircraft propulsion to get into hydrogen as well

MagniX has been working on electric propulsion systems for years, but now the Everett, Wash.-based venture is adding hydrogen fuel cells to its power repertoire for carbon-free flight. The expansion plan follows up on MagniX’s partnership with Universal Hydrogen, announced two years ago, and on last month’s initial flight test...
EVERETT, WA
protocol.com

Building a long-life grid battery

Good morning! The grid needs multiple types of storage to be truly decarbonized and resilient, and a battery based around rust might be just the thing to complement lithium-ion. Building a long-life grid battery. We’ll need to increase renewable energy use by 430% this decade to get on track to...
MINNESOTA STATE
protocol.com

Long-duration batteries could free the grid from fossil fuels

Battery storage has emerged as a key technology to reach net zero. So far, lithium-ion batteries have largely been used by utilities to store renewable energy when the sun sets or the wind stops blowing. However, existing utility-scale storage can only discharge energy for up to four hours at a time, meaning that systems can falter when the grid needs to provide widespread power for a long period of time, such as during a heat wave or major storm. To free the grid from fossil fuels that currently provide that baseload, we need long-duration batteries that provide power for at least several days at a time.
MINNESOTA STATE

