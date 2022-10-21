Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan. The agreement, a first-of-its-kind initiative, allows the participants to purchase an upfront percentage of the renewable energy that will be produced by the Sunflower Wind Farm over the next 12 years, which equals approximately 250,000 megawatt-hours of wind power annually. The energy will cover the majority of LS&Co.’s electricity needs...

MARION COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO