A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Albemarle wins grant to build lithium facility in North Carolina
Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company specializing in lithium, bromine and catalysts, has been awarded a nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the first set of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant is intended to help finance construction of a new, commercial-scale U.S.-based lithium concentrator facility at Albemarle’s facility at Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
kitco.com
Talon says its battery minerals processing facility selected for $114M grant by US DOE
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that on a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the US Department of Energy...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Federal money to boost proposed lithium mine
A plan to reopen a lithium mine in Kings Mountain got a big boost from the federal government this week. A nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will go to the Albemarle Corporation to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries, according to a statement from the company with operations in Kings Mountain.
Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment
A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
freightwaves.com
UPS to pay $5.3 million to settle hazardous waste claims
UPS Inc. will pay more than $5.3 million to resolve violations of U.S. hazardous waste regulations at 1,160 facilities in 45 states and Puerto Rico, the Environmental Protection Agency said this week. EPA alleged that UPS (NYSE: UPS) had failed to conduct proper on-site management of hazardous waste at its...
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan. The agreement, a first-of-its-kind initiative, allows the participants to purchase an upfront percentage of the renewable energy that will be produced by the Sunflower Wind Farm over the next 12 years, which equals approximately 250,000 megawatt-hours of wind power annually. The energy will cover the majority of LS&Co.’s electricity needs...
BMW Is Investing $1.7 Billion in Its South Carolina Factory To Produce Electric Vehicles
As the new Inflation Reduction Act changes the requirements surrounding tax credits for electric vehicles, many automakers are looking to increase U.S. production of their EVs. The Future of Finances:...
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
Aviation International News
EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer
Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
PV Tech
Microvast Energy Division to launch new energy storage system (ESS) with 4.3MWh energy density per container
The Energy Division of Microvast Holdings has announced plans to launch its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). The system, designed for energy shifting applications such as renewables integration, peak demand and capacity support, will include the following features:. • Ready to...
Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. looks to develop markets in 2023 for its XStorra-II regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announces its pursuit of new markets for its XStorra-II ® green hydrogen regenerative fuel cell mobile microgrid in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005207/en/ Diagram of the operation of the XStorra-II® regenerative green hydrogen mobile microgrid. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Why seek fusion energy when the sun already provides it?
Billions are being invested, attempting to develop a fusion reactor. Unlike today's atomic fission reactors, fusion would produce no deadly radioactive waste requiring long-term storage. Since the 1950s, we have been told that fusion power might be achieved in the next 10 years. If we wait long enough, this prediction...
geekwire.com
MagniX branches out from electric aircraft propulsion to get into hydrogen as well
MagniX has been working on electric propulsion systems for years, but now the Everett, Wash.-based venture is adding hydrogen fuel cells to its power repertoire for carbon-free flight. The expansion plan follows up on MagniX’s partnership with Universal Hydrogen, announced two years ago, and on last month’s initial flight test...
RI, MA gas prices remain below national average
As the national price for gas drops Republicans are still questioning President Joe Biden's plan to refill the oil reserve.
protocol.com
Building a long-life grid battery
Good morning! The grid needs multiple types of storage to be truly decarbonized and resilient, and a battery based around rust might be just the thing to complement lithium-ion. Building a long-life grid battery. We’ll need to increase renewable energy use by 430% this decade to get on track to...
protocol.com
Long-duration batteries could free the grid from fossil fuels
Battery storage has emerged as a key technology to reach net zero. So far, lithium-ion batteries have largely been used by utilities to store renewable energy when the sun sets or the wind stops blowing. However, existing utility-scale storage can only discharge energy for up to four hours at a time, meaning that systems can falter when the grid needs to provide widespread power for a long period of time, such as during a heat wave or major storm. To free the grid from fossil fuels that currently provide that baseload, we need long-duration batteries that provide power for at least several days at a time.
