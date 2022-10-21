Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey Goes After A Fan At WWE Live Event
She’s not happy. There are certain wrestlers who are better as villains that heroes and the key is figuring that out. Finding the right balance and standing for a wrestler is one of the most complicated yet also important things that a promotion can do. Now WWE has managed to get it right with one of its top stars, which was on display after a match over the weekend.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Forgot His Own Name After Taking Chair Shot From Triple H
Everyone knows that professional wrestling isn’t ballet, and a wrestler can potentially take some serious damage at any given time during a match. Chair shots to the head used to be quite common in WWE, but the company has since made some changes when it comes to using weapons.
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
PWMania
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act
This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Breaks Silence On Social Media Following AEW All Out
CM Punk’s post-show rant following AEW All Out will likely be talked about for years to come. Shortly after he won the AEW World Championship CM Punk took shots at Adam Page, MJF, Colt Cabana and The Elite before getting into a physical altercation with The Elite backstage. Since...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
PWMania
Character Reveal Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday, New Match Added
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for WWE NXT’s post-Halloween Havoc edition on the USA Network on Tuesday. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to NXT this week to face Lash Legend. On Saturday night, Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc with co-host Quincy...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Hated Former WWE Star’s Name
In the world of professional wrestling a good name can go a long way, but there’s no denying that the wrong name can also hold a wrestler back at times. Al Snow made frequent appearances on WWE programming during the Attitude Era, and he seemed to be a fan favorite. However, Vince McMahon was not a fan of Al Snow’s name according to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw
A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth in a promo segment on the 10/24 episode of "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and The Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at WWE's Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Mysterio compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Names Only Person Who Left AWA For WWE 'The Right Way'
After being left reeling from how Hulk Hogan abruptly departed the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1983 to join WWE, which ultimately led to more surprise exits from the promotion, Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, has named the only person in the business who left the AWA "the right way" to join Vince McMahon's company.
wrestlinginc.com
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Met Leslie Jordan The Day Before His Passing
Actor Leslie Jordan tragically passed away in a car accident on Monday, and a WWE star mourns the loss just one day after meeting the famed comedian. WWE personality Kayla Braxton was elated to run into Jordan on Sunday and got a picture taken with the famed star from "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story."
Will CM Punk Return To WWE If AEW Buyout Happens? A New Rumor Suggests What His Chances Are
CM Punk may be on his way out of AEW, and a new rumor suggests how likely his return to the WWE will be.
Comments / 0