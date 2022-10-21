ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stover, MO

Columbia Missourian

Homecoming: A week in photos

MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more. Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team...
COLUMBIA, MO
Laclede Record

‘Jackets send Bulldogs to the pound to end the regular season

The Lebanon Yellowjackets needed to respond after a disappointing loss to the Camdenton Lakers a week ago. The Lebanon Yellowjackets (8-1 overall) used a dominant second half to bounce back with a win over the Rolla Bulldogs (4-5) at ‘Jacket Stadium to end the regular season, 42-14. The Camdenton...
LEBANON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)

Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
CAMDENTON, MO
939theeagle.com

Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators

Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for October 20, 2022

The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. Funeral service for Evelyn...
FLORENCE, MO
kmmo.com

DEMOLITION OF OLD FITZGIBBON HOSPITAL IN PROGRESS

The City of Marshall has moved forward with the demolition of the old Fitzgibbon Hospital. City Administrator JD Kehrman said the city preserved the cornerstone and an old time capsule from the old structure. Kehrman said the contractors began working on the site on Wednesday, October 19. Kehrman said the...
MARSHALL, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Multiple fires reported in the KMZU listening area in the past twenty-four hours

MISSOURI -- KMZU listeners have reported multiple fires in the region over the last twenty-four hours. Areas affected include Linneus, Hale, Brunswick and Boonville. Reportedly, 24 Highway was shut down between Highway 41 and Brunswick Saturday evening, October 22. High winds are also making it difficult for emergency personnel to control the fires. Drivers should use caution in these locations. KMZU will update this story as information becomes available.
BRUNSWICK, MO
nomadlawyer.org

Jefferson City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Jefferson City, Missouri

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jefferson City Missouri. The Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri is an exciting place to visit for those who are interested in Missouri’s history and culture. This stately building has an amazing design and overlooks the Missouri River. The historic downtown area...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County

Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Associated Press

Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was brought under control. Firefighters were working Sunday to keep hot spots under control with strong winds forecast in the afternoon. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia along the Missouri River. Stephen Derendinger, an engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, said half the town is burnt.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover

A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
SALINE COUNTY, MO

