Danny Clem
1d ago

Then there is the increasingly unavoidable reality that the green energy sources they fantasize about are decades away from being technologically feasible to replace old-fashioned oil, gas, and coal. Even the Energy Department predicts that even with the trend toward renewable energy, by 2035, we will still be heavily reliant on oil, gas, and coal for electricity production, home heating, and transportation fuels. There is no shortage of oil! Never has been! Oil is Life Blood of Humanity!

Gregory Leake
1d ago

maybe they should have done this two years ago instead of today ⛽⛽⛽⛽🔙🔙🔙🔙😈⁉️⁉️ But Joe stopped the pipeline on Day One 😈 and said that he would get rid of fossil fuels ⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲▶️▶️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥝🥝🥝🥈🥈🥈🥈✅

Guest
23h ago

2 years into Trumps term we were on the way to energy independence , 2 years into Bidens term were begging Venezuela for oil!

rigzone.com

Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline

TC Energy Corp. could sell billions of dollars of assets to help fund projects in Mexico and Western Canada and may even seek the divestiture of its Keystone oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast, according to analysts. The Canadian company may look to monetize its liquids pipelines as well as...
rigzone.com

No New Drilling Might Limit Rise In Future Crude Oil Production

The reduction in drilled but uncompleted wells may limit increases in future crude oil production growth without more drilling. — The reduction in drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells may limit increases in future crude oil production growth without more drilling. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Drilling...
LOUISIANA STATE
money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
rigzone.com

USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record

'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Crude Oil Has Squandered All Of Its Gains

The commodities market starts the new week in October with attempts to stabilise. The Brent barrel had previously "sagged", but is now returning to USD 92.40. It turns out that the entire positive effect of the OPEC+ decision to reduce black gold production quotas for November has now been exhausted.
ConsumerAffairs

Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.

Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
CALIFORNIA STATE

