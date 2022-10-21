Then there is the increasingly unavoidable reality that the green energy sources they fantasize about are decades away from being technologically feasible to replace old-fashioned oil, gas, and coal. Even the Energy Department predicts that even with the trend toward renewable energy, by 2035, we will still be heavily reliant on oil, gas, and coal for electricity production, home heating, and transportation fuels. There is no shortage of oil! Never has been! Oil is Life Blood of Humanity!
maybe they should have done this two years ago instead of today ⛽⛽⛽⛽🔙🔙🔙🔙😈⁉️⁉️ But Joe stopped the pipeline on Day One 😈 and said that he would get rid of fossil fuels ⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲▶️▶️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥝🥝🥝🥈🥈🥈🥈✅
2 years into Trumps term we were on the way to energy independence , 2 years into Bidens term were begging Venezuela for oil!
Comments / 61