rigzone.com
Commodity Prices Rise Brings Drilling Boom To Alberta
Alberta's oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices. — Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
KFYR-TV
Montana Senators react to latest release of oil from strategic reserves
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s senators are reacting to President Joe Biden’s latest decision to release up to 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says he is concerned about the depletion of the reserves rather than supporting domestic production....
rigzone.com
Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
TC Energy Corp. could sell billions of dollars of assets to help fund projects in Mexico and Western Canada and may even seek the divestiture of its Keystone oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast, according to analysts. The Canadian company may look to monetize its liquids pipelines as well as...
Oil and gas industry plans to defend itself against 'prohibitive' policy in New Mexico
Oil and gas industry leaders in New Mexico and the Permian Basin said they were fighting to defend fossil fuels during a shifting political landscape and government agendas seeking to transition to lower-polluting forms of energy. The State recently tightened requirements on oil and gas operations at both the New Mexico Environment Department...
NOLA.com
Charlie Melancon: Natural gas booms in Louisiana, if U.S. rules will let us develop it
Despite the political headwinds from Washington against fossil fuels in recent months, natural gas has proven to be remarkably resilient. American businesses still produce more oil and natural gas than any other country in the world, and just this year, America became the top exporter of liquefied natural gas. This...
energynow.ca
Surepoint Offering FREE Charges For EV’s In Nisku, Alberta
In our ongoing efforts to support EV drivers and initiatives throughout Western Canada, we are offering FREE charges at our Nisku branch. Come check out our newly installed Siemens Ultra 50 DCFC! This charger is now on Plugshare and available to the public during business hours. Stop by for a visit or contact Travis Sather for more details – Travis.Sather@Surepoint.ca.
energynow.ca
U.S. depletion of Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights Canada’s energy security benefits
Like the cancellation of Canada’s Keystone XL pipeline, the unprecedented depletion of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is contributing to a less energy secure world, says a veteran Wall Street energy analyst. SPR inventories are at their lowest level in nearly 40 years as the White House releases oil to temper U.S. gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections. “The original intention of the SPR was to protect the U.S. against geopolitical disruptions versus simply trying to tame high oil prices. The spare capacity cushion is pretty tight right now,” says Arjun Murti, a former partner with Goldman Sachs. “Keystone XL and more Canadian production would help support long-term energy security and reliable supply.”
energynow.ca
Don’t blame pipeline shortages for Canadian oil price collapse
Canadian heavy crude prices plunged to their biggest discount to futures since 2018 and, this time, the collapse has little to do with a shortage of pipelines. Heavy Western Canadian Select’s discount to West Texas Intermediate widened US$1.50 to US$32.50 a barrel at Hardisty, Alta., last week, the widest since November 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That was just before massive pipeline bottlenecks prompted Alberta’s government to impose production caps on local oil companies. (As of Friday, the spread had closed somewhat to US$29.50.)
pgjonline.com
US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss
(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
