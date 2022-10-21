ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate

HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
WILMINGTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston

A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

New engagement day center opens in Roxbury for unhoused people

The Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury launched a new engagement center on Oct. 7 to provide medical care, behavioral health and basic needs services for unhoused people. The Day Engagement Center is a double-wide trailer located at 1290 Tremont Street in Roxbury, adjacent to the Whittier clinic, and was...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Editorial: Oct. 21, 2022: A Protracted Tragedy

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The images of the drug-dependent, homeless and mentally troubled living in squalor on the streets of a city known for its world-class health care are hard to process. Frequent sweeps by the city of blocks of encampments on Southampton Street don’t seem to work. This week’s...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Coalition eyes surtax to rescue MBTA

A coalition that has long called for increasing investment in the MBTA has its eye on the income surtax voters will decide in less than three weeks, pitching it as a viable source of funding for the under-fire agency while calling out billionaire Robert Kraft's spending in opposition to the measure.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Mattress and Textile Recycling: changes begin statewide on Tuesday, November 1

WAKEFIELD - The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added mattresses and box springs to the list of materials banned from disposal in Massachusetts. Beginning November 1, 2022, they must be recycled. The Town of Wakefield is partnering with HandUp, a MassDEP-approved vendor, for mattress recycling and upcycling. Wakefield...
WAKEFIELD, MA
Dorchester Reporter

8 from Dot and Mattapan in first cohort of Black Men Lead Boston

Mayor Wu last week announced the first members of Black Men Lead Boston, a new program launched by the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement (BMA) that is designed for Black men between the ages of 18 and 35 in the city who want to become more civically engaged and leaders in their communities. The program includes an 8-week fall course for 24 selected residents. An additional course for the spring will be announced later.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Officials ask former officer Donnelly to be de-certified after investigation reveals white supremacist activity

Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. announced Friday the completion of a Woburn Police Department internal affairs investigation that found former Officer John Donnelly violated multiple department policies through involvement in extremist groups, culminating in his work attending and helping to plan the so-called “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
WOBURN, MA
universalhub.com

Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper

Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

New England Patriot Deatrich Wise joins Mattapan block party to celebrate the community

BOSTON - A block party in Mattapan on Saturday included hair-braiding stations, live music, food trucks and New England Patriot DeatrichWise.Wise hosted the third annual block party, focused on bringing people in the community together."It kind of reconnects everybody. There's a stigma here in Mattapan that's not so good. I think that this block party helps erase that stigma, kind of day by day," Wise said.Those neighbors include Stacey Daily and her 3-year-old granddaughter."I like it because how everybody's coming out and they feel safe," Daily saidThe day benefited the Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center at the Boys and Girls...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Dot native is tapped to lead DA’s juvenile squad

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden has named Migdalia Iris Nalls as chief of the office›s juvenile unit. Nalls has served as a trial attorney in the Committee for Public Counsel Services Youth Advocacy Division since 2016, according to Hayden’s office. From 2014 to 2016, Nalls was a staff...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA

