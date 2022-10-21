Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
Missing In Massachusetts
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over Bentley
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positions
This Free Class Could Help You Save a Life
WBUR
Community leaders call on the city and state for help in containing issues at 'Mass and Cass'
If it's not raining or snowing, you'll probably see Roxbury resident Marla Smith walking around Clifford Park, looking for used syringes. And on Saturday morning, she was doing just that. "Here you go, right there, next to the barrel," she says, as she spots one along Proctor Street. "Not in...
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
Wilmington Apple
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate
HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston
A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
Daily Free Press
New engagement day center opens in Roxbury for unhoused people
The Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury launched a new engagement center on Oct. 7 to provide medical care, behavioral health and basic needs services for unhoused people. The Day Engagement Center is a double-wide trailer located at 1290 Tremont Street in Roxbury, adjacent to the Whittier clinic, and was...
WCVB
Editorial: Oct. 21, 2022: A Protracted Tragedy
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The images of the drug-dependent, homeless and mentally troubled living in squalor on the streets of a city known for its world-class health care are hard to process. Frequent sweeps by the city of blocks of encampments on Southampton Street don’t seem to work. This week’s...
Coalition eyes surtax to rescue MBTA
A coalition that has long called for increasing investment in the MBTA has its eye on the income surtax voters will decide in less than three weeks, pitching it as a viable source of funding for the under-fire agency while calling out billionaire Robert Kraft's spending in opposition to the measure.
East-West passenger rail service sees overwhelming support in new poll
An overwhelming share of likely Massachusetts voters queried in a poll released Thursday support the idea of East-West commuter rail, with future service envisioned to link together economic hubs between Eastern and Western Massachusetts. Some 39% of respondents in the new poll strongly support “running passenger trains from Boston west...
homenewshere.com
Mattress and Textile Recycling: changes begin statewide on Tuesday, November 1
WAKEFIELD - The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added mattresses and box springs to the list of materials banned from disposal in Massachusetts. Beginning November 1, 2022, they must be recycled. The Town of Wakefield is partnering with HandUp, a MassDEP-approved vendor, for mattress recycling and upcycling. Wakefield...
Dorchester Reporter
8 from Dot and Mattapan in first cohort of Black Men Lead Boston
Mayor Wu last week announced the first members of Black Men Lead Boston, a new program launched by the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement (BMA) that is designed for Black men between the ages of 18 and 35 in the city who want to become more civically engaged and leaders in their communities. The program includes an 8-week fall course for 24 selected residents. An additional course for the spring will be announced later.
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
whdh.com
87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials ask former officer Donnelly to be de-certified after investigation reveals white supremacist activity
Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. announced Friday the completion of a Woburn Police Department internal affairs investigation that found former Officer John Donnelly violated multiple department policies through involvement in extremist groups, culminating in his work attending and helping to plan the so-called “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
universalhub.com
Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper
Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
New England Patriot Deatrich Wise joins Mattapan block party to celebrate the community
BOSTON - A block party in Mattapan on Saturday included hair-braiding stations, live music, food trucks and New England Patriot DeatrichWise.Wise hosted the third annual block party, focused on bringing people in the community together."It kind of reconnects everybody. There's a stigma here in Mattapan that's not so good. I think that this block party helps erase that stigma, kind of day by day," Wise said.Those neighbors include Stacey Daily and her 3-year-old granddaughter."I like it because how everybody's coming out and they feel safe," Daily saidThe day benefited the Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center at the Boys and Girls...
universalhub.com
Residential tower proposed for Soldiers Field Road in Allston as part of complex that would also include a hotel and a performance venue
The Davis Companies have filed plans with the BPDA to replace the old Boston Skating Club and a low-rise hotel on Soldiers Field Road in Allston with a four-building complex that would include 435 apartments in an 18-story tower, 93 condos, a 195-bed hotel, a 200-person entertainment hall and retail space.
Dorchester Reporter
Dot native is tapped to lead DA’s juvenile squad
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden has named Migdalia Iris Nalls as chief of the office›s juvenile unit. Nalls has served as a trial attorney in the Committee for Public Counsel Services Youth Advocacy Division since 2016, according to Hayden’s office. From 2014 to 2016, Nalls was a staff...
