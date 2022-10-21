Mayor Wu last week announced the first members of Black Men Lead Boston, a new program launched by the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement (BMA) that is designed for Black men between the ages of 18 and 35 in the city who want to become more civically engaged and leaders in their communities. The program includes an 8-week fall course for 24 selected residents. An additional course for the spring will be announced later.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO