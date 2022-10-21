ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

RHONJ’s Joe Giudice Is ‘So Glad’ He Doesn’t ‘Have to Deal’ With Melissa and Joe Gorga Amid Teresa Feud

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SPYO_0iiF57T800
Shutterstock (4)

Sharing his thoughts. Joe Giudice weighed in on ex-wife Teresa Giudice 's ongoing feud with brother Joe Gorga after the duo traded barbs at BravoCon .

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Read article

"It doesn’t surprise me one bit," the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 21, when asked what he thought about Gorga, 43, skipping his sister's August wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas . "That is who Melissa and Joe are."

Speaking through his manager, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, the Italy native added: "To be honest, I’m so glad I don’t have to deal with them and their drama anymore."

Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV

Read article

The Gorga Guide to Success author made headlines earlier this year when he and wife Melissa Gorga didn't attend the wedding of Teresa, 50, and Ruelas, 48. “Blood doesn’t make you family," he captioned an Instagram Story at the time, sharing a photo of himself and the "On Display" songstress, 43, posing with friends.

Two months later, tensions still haven't eased. During BravoCon earlier this month, the planned RHONJ panel was split in two so that the Gorgas did not appear alongside Teresa and her husband. Joe Gorga alleged that his sister was behind the change, while the Turning the Tables author claimed that Bravo producers made the decision.

Joe Giudice, for his part, believes the feud between the siblings has escalated to a point of no return . "I really don’t know if there’s a chance for them to repair their relationship," he told Us on Friday, adding that he still has "hope" for the sake of Teresa and their daughters.

The former spouses share Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. The duo called it quits in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage, but they've since remained amicable — and Ruelas actually spoke to Joe Giudice on the day of the wedding.

The Biggest Fights in Teresa Guidice’s Feud With Joe and Melissa Gorga

Read article

“[I] called him to let him know that, you know, I’m committed to his daughters and committed to Teresa," the entrepreneur told Us on Saturday, October 15. "So, we’re really good.”

The construction business owner agrees, telling Us on Friday: "My relationship with Luis is good. As long as he’s good to Tre and my girls, I’m good with him."

His status with the Gorgas, however, is another story, especially because of the way the feud has affected his daughters' relationship with their uncle. "I know my girls love [Melissa and Joe Gorga] very much," he explained to Us . "The only advice I give them is to try to be the best human beings possible and leave the rest to God and karma."

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 10

T.M.B.
3d ago

What he wanted to say was "He is glad he doesn't have to deal with Teresa" 🤣

Reply
9
Bunny DuBose
3d ago

He needs to be glad that he doesn’t have to put up with Theresa anymore.

Reply
7
Related
bravotv.com

Joe Gorga Shocks Andy Cohen with This Comment on Teresa Giudice’s Marriage

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air for more than 13 years, so it’s safe to say that Andy Cohen has seen his fair share of shade, surprises, and shockers. However, even Andy was taken aback by one of Joe Gorga’s latest comments about Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ marriage.
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Reality Tea

Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama

Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
The List

BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife

Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Claims Her Family Was “Ruined” By “Fame And Money”

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are well acquainted with the tension between Teresa Giudice and her family. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, joined the show during Season 3. And Teresa wasn’t happy about it. And RHONJ viewers saw the animosity from the jump during an argument at Joe and Melissa’s son’s […] The post Teresa Giudice Claims Her Family Was “Ruined” By “Fame And Money” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
TheDailyBeast

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Had a ‘Real Housewives’ Blood War at BravoCon

The biggest drama at BravoCon Day 2 wasn’t the mile-long line bathroom lines or more stampedes of general admission ticket holders, but the families of The Real Housewives of New Jersey engaging in an all-out feud—from two separate panels. (One of which was moderated by The Daily Beast’s Obsessed’s own editor, Kevin Fallon.)At opposite sides of New York City’s Javits Center, the “Jersey Ladies & Their Men” panels drew thousands of viewers eager to hear about the status of the strained familial relationship between RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga. When Gorga and his wife Melissa joined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
bravotv.com

Margaret Josephs Weighs In on Teresa Giudice’s “Very Large” Wedding Hair

We have Bravolebrities to thank for some of the most gorgeously over-the-top wedding looks of all time, but when it comes to the most memorable wedding hairstyles, one Real Housewife in particular comes to mind. Of course, we’re talking about Teresa Giudice’s $10,000 ultra-voluminous updo that was held afloat by 1,500 bobby pins.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

231K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy