IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING RETURN TO CANADA

Johnny Swinger announced he has signed a new one year deal with Impact Wrestling on Tommy Dreamer's podcast. Impact will return to Canada for the 2023 Sacrifice PPV and a TV taping in Windsor, Ontario on Friday 3/24/23 and Saturday 3/25/23. The promotion has released the first-ever Killer Kelly shirt...
CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM FLORIDA SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'

Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its fourth episode tonight at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled CWF: Bloodstains in the Everglades. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Championship Wrestling from Florida was known for a training regime that both elevated its wrestlers and literally broke newcomers, like future WWE star Hulk Hogan."
TRIPLE H BACK TO WORK

WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque is back to work in person and is backstage at WWE's Raw taping in Charlotte, NC, PWInsider.com has confirmed. As PWInsider.com broke last week, Levesque missed last week's Raw and Smackdown tapings after testing positive for COVID-19. He...
FORMER LANA ON 'SURREAL LIFE' REVIVAL TONIGHT, FLORIDA SPOTLIGHTED ON VICE TV TOMORROW, WHAT'S SET FOR THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING & MORE

CJ Perry, the former Lana during her time in WWE and Dennis Rodman, the basketball legend who appeared in WCW will each be part of the cast of the revival of VH-1 reality series The Surreal Life, which premieres tonight at 9 PM EST. The cast will be rounded out by August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.
RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY APPROACHING, WWE-HULU, SAUDI RETURN AND MORE

WWE is already working on plans for the Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary for this January. The first episode aired on 1/11/93. With the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber set for Montreal, PWInsider.com is told there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023. The official date has not been locked down yet we are told.
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM CHARLOTTE, NC

WWE taped the following matches for Main Event prior to Raw:. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner pinned Cedric Alexander. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated NXT's Kiana James. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
10/22 WWE IN DAYTON, OHIO RESULTS

Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Dakota Kai w/Iyo Sky. Braun Strowman came out to confront Omos. Raquel Rodriquez defeated Shayna Bayzler. The Uso retained the Undisputed Tag Titles against K.O. and Johnny Gargano. Ronda Rousey retained the Smackdown Womens Championship over Liv Morgan in a Extreme Rules...
JADE CARGILL ON 'SHERRI' RECAP, RAMPAGE IN CT THIS FRIDAY AND MORE AEW NOTES

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill appeared on syndicated talk show Sherri today. In the segment, Cargill (who had the TBS Championship belt) and Sherri Shepard went over workout tips. Cargill said being champion means there's a lot on "her plate", pushed that she was undefeated and will be the first African-American woman on the cover of a pro wrestling video game. Cargill came off very well in the appearance.
CZW TOURNAMENT OF DEATH 2022 THIS SATURDAY IN DELAWARE

Combat Zone Wrestling will bring back one of its signature calendar events, the annual Tournament of Death this Saturday 10/29 back on DJ Hyde's family farm located at 179 Ebenezer Church Road in Townsend, Delaware with a 2 PM EST belltime. Scheduled for the first round:. Otis Cogar vs. Bobby...
GERALD BRISCO HEADING TO THE GATHERING IN NC, TESSA BLANCHARD ON WHAT'S SHE'S BEEN DOING OUTSIDE THE RING, BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR AND MORE

Our old friend Bill Apter interviewed Tessa Blanchard this week. Blanchard noted she's been focused on her college education of late:. WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has been added to the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6) will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirnm Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown have already been announced for the weekend. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
ALEC PRICE SET FOR MLW DEBUT THIS SUNDAY IN PHILLY

Alec Price to make MLW debut this Sunday at MLW FIGHTLAND in Philly. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of Alec Price at MLW FIGHTLAND '22 this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300...
THE ROCK'S BLACK ADAM CONQUERS BOX OFFICE, KAUFMAN VS. LAWLER, ALEX RILEY AND MORE

The Rock’s Black Adam opened with $140 million at the box office this past weekend, $67 million of which was from The United States. Johnson was surprising fans at NYC screenings over the weekend. News 12 in The Bronx featured a piece on Bridgeport, CT native Traevon Jordan, who...
TRISH ADORA TO CHALLENGE FOR MLW FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP THIS SUNDAY AT FIGHTLAND IN PHILLY

Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora World Featherweight Title Fight at MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 30 in Philly. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a Women's World Featherweight Championship bout: World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora at MLW FIGHTLAND '22 this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
AEW HEADING TO VIRGINIA FOR DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY & MORE

Set for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Pesnta Oscura. *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. AAA, IWGP, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR - Winners become top contenders for AEW Tag Team Championship. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho &...
TRIAL FOR FORMER TNA STAR PUSHED BACK A TENTH TIME

Court records indicate that the trial for former WWE developmental and Impact Wrestling star Trenesha Daniyall Biggers aka Rhaka Khan stemming frim charges of interference with child custody and "aggravated kidnapping facilitate" has been delayed a tenth time. The trial had been slated to begin 11/14, but instead will now commence 12/5. There is a pre-trial hearing on 11/21.
