Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOW KI VS. SHINGO, BRISCOES VS. AUSSIE OPEN HEADLINES HOUSE OF GLORY RETURN TO NYC THIS SATURDAY
House of Glory Wrestling will debut this Saturday 10/29 at La Boom in Queens, NY, a venue that has previously hosted EVOLVE and lucha libre events. Announced for Exodus, which will stream live on FITE.TV:. *Low Ki vs. Shingo Takagi. *HOG Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Aussie Open. *HOG...
Pro Wrestling Insider
X-DIVISION TOURNAMENT UPDATE, WHAT WILL AIR ON THURSDAY'S IMPACT ON AXS, NO SURRENDER 2023 AND MORE
Several of the X-Division Championship Tournament matches will air on BTI - Before the Impact. We are told this is being done to give the matches time and to give additional incentive to the audience to check out BTI online. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid will air on this Thursday's BTI.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING RETURN TO CANADA
Johnny Swinger announced he has signed a new one year deal with Impact Wrestling on Tommy Dreamer's podcast. Impact will return to Canada for the 2023 Sacrifice PPV and a TV taping in Windsor, Ontario on Friday 3/24/23 and Saturday 3/25/23. The promotion has released the first-ever Killer Kelly shirt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM FLORIDA SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its fourth episode tonight at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled CWF: Bloodstains in the Everglades. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Championship Wrestling from Florida was known for a training regime that both elevated its wrestlers and literally broke newcomers, like future WWE star Hulk Hogan."
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H BACK TO WORK
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque is back to work in person and is backstage at WWE's Raw taping in Charlotte, NC, PWInsider.com has confirmed. As PWInsider.com broke last week, Levesque missed last week's Raw and Smackdown tapings after testing positive for COVID-19. He...
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC FALLOUT, RAW BRAND TOURING MEXICO THIS WEEKEND, SMACKDOWN HEADING TO EUROPE & MORE WWE NEWS
WWE has a busy broadcast and tour week beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw. The latest WWE Network vintage material will drop today, featuring classic episodes of WWF Superstars. Next month is expected to be more WWE house show events. WWE has a Campus Rush event, designed to scout and recruit...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER LANA ON 'SURREAL LIFE' REVIVAL TONIGHT, FLORIDA SPOTLIGHTED ON VICE TV TOMORROW, WHAT'S SET FOR THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING & MORE
CJ Perry, the former Lana during her time in WWE and Dennis Rodman, the basketball legend who appeared in WCW will each be part of the cast of the revival of VH-1 reality series The Surreal Life, which premieres tonight at 9 PM EST. The cast will be rounded out by August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY APPROACHING, WWE-HULU, SAUDI RETURN AND MORE
WWE is already working on plans for the Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary for this January. The first episode aired on 1/11/93. With the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber set for Montreal, PWInsider.com is told there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023. The official date has not been locked down yet we are told.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW LOS ANGELES RETURN ON SALE FRIDAY, BIG CHARITY EVENT NEXT WEEK IN BALTIMORE AND MORE
AEW's return to Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on 1/11/23 will officially go on sale this Friday with a pre-sale a few days before. AEW is teaming with Jimmy's Seafood in Baltimore on Tuesday 11/1 to benefit The Hoffberger Breast Cancer Center in Maryland:. Orange Cassidy appeared on WBAL...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM CHARLOTTE, NC
WWE taped the following matches for Main Event prior to Raw:. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner pinned Cedric Alexander. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated NXT's Kiana James. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/22 WWE IN DAYTON, OHIO RESULTS
Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Dakota Kai w/Iyo Sky. Braun Strowman came out to confront Omos. Raquel Rodriquez defeated Shayna Bayzler. The Uso retained the Undisputed Tag Titles against K.O. and Johnny Gargano. Ronda Rousey retained the Smackdown Womens Championship over Liv Morgan in a Extreme Rules...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JADE CARGILL ON 'SHERRI' RECAP, RAMPAGE IN CT THIS FRIDAY AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill appeared on syndicated talk show Sherri today. In the segment, Cargill (who had the TBS Championship belt) and Sherri Shepard went over workout tips. Cargill said being champion means there's a lot on "her plate", pushed that she was undefeated and will be the first African-American woman on the cover of a pro wrestling video game. Cargill came off very well in the appearance.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CZW TOURNAMENT OF DEATH 2022 THIS SATURDAY IN DELAWARE
Combat Zone Wrestling will bring back one of its signature calendar events, the annual Tournament of Death this Saturday 10/29 back on DJ Hyde's family farm located at 179 Ebenezer Church Road in Townsend, Delaware with a 2 PM EST belltime. Scheduled for the first round:. Otis Cogar vs. Bobby...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GERALD BRISCO HEADING TO THE GATHERING IN NC, TESSA BLANCHARD ON WHAT'S SHE'S BEEN DOING OUTSIDE THE RING, BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR AND MORE
Our old friend Bill Apter interviewed Tessa Blanchard this week. Blanchard noted she's been focused on her college education of late:. WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has been added to the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6) will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirnm Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown have already been announced for the weekend. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ALEC PRICE SET FOR MLW DEBUT THIS SUNDAY IN PHILLY
Alec Price to make MLW debut this Sunday at MLW FIGHTLAND in Philly. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of Alec Price at MLW FIGHTLAND '22 this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ROCK'S BLACK ADAM CONQUERS BOX OFFICE, KAUFMAN VS. LAWLER, ALEX RILEY AND MORE
The Rock’s Black Adam opened with $140 million at the box office this past weekend, $67 million of which was from The United States. Johnson was surprising fans at NYC screenings over the weekend. News 12 in The Bronx featured a piece on Bridgeport, CT native Traevon Jordan, who...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRISH ADORA TO CHALLENGE FOR MLW FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP THIS SUNDAY AT FIGHTLAND IN PHILLY
Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora World Featherweight Title Fight at MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 30 in Philly. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a Women's World Featherweight Championship bout: World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora at MLW FIGHTLAND '22 this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW HEADING TO VIRGINIA FOR DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY & MORE
Set for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Pesnta Oscura. *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. AAA, IWGP, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR - Winners become top contenders for AEW Tag Team Championship. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIAL FOR FORMER TNA STAR PUSHED BACK A TENTH TIME
Court records indicate that the trial for former WWE developmental and Impact Wrestling star Trenesha Daniyall Biggers aka Rhaka Khan stemming frim charges of interference with child custody and "aggravated kidnapping facilitate" has been delayed a tenth time. The trial had been slated to begin 11/14, but instead will now commence 12/5. There is a pre-trial hearing on 11/21.
Comments / 0