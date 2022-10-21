Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The Best-Ranked School Districts in America
Slide 1 of 51: Though not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, all children living in the United States have the right to a free, public education - and across the country, there are nearly 50 million K-12 students enrolled in a public school. But while equal access to education is guaranteed, the quality of that education is not. Many school districts across the country are understaffed, underfunded, and underperforming. Meanwhile, there are also school districts that are notable for the opposite reasons. These districts offer students updated facilities, a range of extracurricular activity options, and a dedicated teaching staff, and they have a track record of high graduation rates. (Here is a look at the best private high schools in America.) Using data compiled by Niche, an education research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best public school districts in America for 2023. Niche ranked school districts based on a weighted index of seven measures, including self-reported standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality. A full description of each measure and its weighting is available here. School districts in the United States are typically funded largely at the local level, and many of the districts on this list are in relatively wealthy areas, with a strong tax base to draw from. In many districts on this list, most households earn over $100,000 a year. (Here is a look at the richest school district in every state.) The majority of districts on this list are located in the Midwest and the Northeast, including 12 in Illinois and 10 in New York. That these districts are concentrated in a handful of states is no coincidence. State governments have considerable leverage over education policy - including levels of investment - and as a result, overall school quality can vary considerably from one state to the next. (Here is a look at how much each state spends on public schools.) Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
Parents Magazine
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
New Reavis principal plans to reestablish school committees, ensure 'everyone's voice is heard'
Michael Richie, the new principal at Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St., wants to establish systems that will bring Reavis students and teachers more stability. Richie was raised in the South suburbs around Chicago Heights and attended Rich Central High School before moving into the...
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students
Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition and psychology.
How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
Black men catch a lot of flack when it comes to voting
When you see strong black men out there pushing an issue, you’re going to listen.” That’s why Aaron Johnson with Alpha Phi Alpha says they participate in events, such as as the virtual Voter Empowerment Forum being held on Tuesday, October 25.
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
How To Get a Teaching Job With Limited or No Experience
Across the country, many schools are struggling to address a staffing crisis in which there is a teacher shortage. Some states are loosening job requirements as a possible solution to this challenge....
theodysseyonline.com
College Classes VS. High School Classes
It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
Sen. Hinrichsen meets with CSU Pueblo, PCC leaders to discuss challenges facing higher ed
Colorado Sen. Nick Hinrichsen met with representatives from Colorado State University Pueblo and Pueblo Community College to discuss the state higher education at a roundtable event in Pueblo. CSU Pueblo President Timothy Mottet, PCC President Patty Erjavec, cabinet members and student leaders from both institutions joined Sen. Hinrichsen at CSU...
universityherald.com
Top 5 Best Resources for Math Students
Whether you're getting straight A's or you're struggling to get by - the right resources for math students can be a game-changer. Math is a subject that needs to be tackled differently than any other class, so you'll need the right tools and resources to master it. So here are...
Republican lawmakers explore expanding role of school boards
As New Hampshire lawmakers look ahead to a new slate of education laws next year, some are pushing to give school boards a more central role. Representatives on the House Education Committee grappled with a bill this month that would require school boards to approve textbooks and classroom content, draft policies allowing parental review of […] The post Republican lawmakers explore expanding role of school boards appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
Comments / 0