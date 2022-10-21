ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, Big Bend high school football: Live scores from Week 9 games

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
We're now in the thick of October which means that it's officially crunch time. A handful of teams are looking to secure top playoff spots while others are battling to make it in.

Prep sports reporter Jack Williams will be in Crawfordville as 1S power North Florida Christian takes on Wakulla in a result that holds big implications for both teams. You can follow Williams for live updates and highlights from the game on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

After all the Friday night action, tune into our Twitter Space at 10:30 p.m. with Williams, Big Bend Area Football Talk founder Chris Lucas and Varsity Sports Network Tallahassee broadcaster Andrew Joop as they break down all the action

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

