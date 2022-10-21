Read full article on original website
Related
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
The cast of the original Halloween: Where are they now?
Since the movie was produced on a tiny budget, it utilized many young actors without much prior screen acting experience. Some of them went on to become household names, while others have moved on from acting altogether. Read on to see where the cast of Halloween is now, 40-odd years later.
The Ringer
‘Andor’ Episodes 1-6 Catchup and Episode 7 Deep Dive
At long last, Joanna and Mal are back in a galaxy far, far away to discuss Andor. They start by catching up on what they’ve thought of the show so far and briefly breaking down the first six episodes (7:56). Then, they go for a deep dive into Episode 7 (“Announcement”) to break down each story line and character (1:08:26). Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss Mon Mothma and her character history (2:01:18).
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies
Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
Reality TV Star's Epic Way of Keeping the Middle Seat Open on 'Southwest' Is Priceless
His plan actually worked, too!
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen
Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
Top 15 Halloween Horror Netflix Movies You Won’t Be Able To Finish!
Netflix has a plethora of movies to choose from for this 2022 Halloween Horror season. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the Best Horror Movies on Netflix right now, an evolving list that will provide you with classic horror selections and modern cuts to get your 2022 Halloween just right. Some […]
TVOvermind
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
otakuusamagazine.com
Netflix’s New Live-Action Death Note Series Hires Writer, Executive Producer
Netflix’s live-action Death Note movie may not have been a hit with fans, but Netflix is trying again with a Death Note live-action series. Deadline just announced that the series will be executive produced and written by Halia Abdel-Meguid. Deadline says that Abdel-Meguid used to live in Tokyo and...
Tim Burton Gets Real About Why He’s Not Interested In Working With Disney Again After Dumbo
Tim Burton shares why he’s honestly not interested in working with Disney after Dumbo.
Tim Burton Says He Has No Interest in Doing a Marvel Film: 'l Can't Deal with a Multi-Universe'
Tim Burton says he has no plans to craft anything within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The acclaimed director, 64, spoke about the future of his filmmaking career on Saturday during a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, according to Deadline. Burton — who is known for...
wegotthiscovered.com
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
Collider
'Rocky Horror's Frank-N-Furter Is the Ultimate Villain We Love to Root For
Go to any screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show this Halloween, and for every horn-rimmed and cardigan-clad Brad and Janet you see in the audience, you're likely to spot five or ten corset-and-fishnet-wearing Dr. Frank-N-Furters. But Brad and Janet are the protagonists and they're supposed to be the heroes – they're even labeled as such in the opening credits, in case viewers had any doubts. So why is it that so many of us find ourselves wanting to emulate the villain?
Collider
'Blade Runner' to 'Back to the Future': 10 Sci-Fi Movies and Shows That Attempted to Predict the Future
Much of the reason science fiction is so successful as a genre is that viewers often don’t have to suspend their disbelief that much. Many of the strange places and pieces of technology in the genre help to tell unique and imaginative stories while remaining grounded in reality. For instance, these movies and shows allow viewers to see what earth or humanity would look like when set in a different universe, in an alternate past, or sometimes in the future.
Collider
The History of the Horror Anthology Show, From 'The Twilight Zone' to 'Black Mirror'
The scariest horror film I've ever watched is Lights Out, the Swedish short film from 2013. The amount of all-consuming dread put into about three minutes stuck with me years after I first saw it, and swiftly, I came to the realization that horror is at its best when it's in a concentrated form. When we don't have the time, there are no big explanations, no filler, just the scares, just the big twist that gut-punches you at the end.
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
Comments / 0