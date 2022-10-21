Read full article on original website
WHAT IS SET FOR THE HAVOC FALLOUT EDITION OF WWE NXT AND MORE NOTES
Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. *Shotzi vs....
TRIPLE H BACK TO WORK
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque is back to work in person and is backstage at WWE's Raw taping in Charlotte, NC, PWInsider.com has confirmed. As PWInsider.com broke last week, Levesque missed last week's Raw and Smackdown tapings after testing positive for COVID-19.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. *The Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen. *Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J. *Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crew. *Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory and Jaylee. *10 vs. Baron Black. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. T-Money and Russ Myers.
LIV MORGAN TO APPEAR ON USA NETWORK'S 'CHUCKY' THIS WEDNESDAY
WWE's Liv Morgan will appear on this Wednesday's episode of USA Network series Chucky, the spinoff of the Child's Play horror movie series that continues the story of possessed Good Guy doll Chucky:. Chucky will air Wednesday at 9 PM EST.
G4 PULLS WWE SERIES, RAW STARS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN FRIDAY, BOOGEYMAN AND MORE
WWE is currently adding the 1996 episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network. G4 has pulled all forthcoming broadcasts, including repeats, of the WWE x G4's The Arena, so the episode taped with Bayley and Tyler Breeze won't be seen anytime soon. PWInsider.com is told that once former WWE exec Brian Terwilliger (who helped launch UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods) parted ways with G4 several weeks ago during the G4 bloodletting, there were issues between the two sides. That would explain the Washington Post report that the crew for the series quit prior to G4 being shut down.
NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC FALLOUT, RAW BRAND TOURING MEXICO THIS WEEKEND, SMACKDOWN HEADING TO EUROPE & MORE WWE NEWS
WWE has a busy broadcast and tour week beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw. The latest WWE Network vintage material will drop today, featuring classic episodes of WWF Superstars. Next month is expected to be more WWE house show events. WWE has a Campus Rush event, designed to scout and recruit...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. Locally advertised is Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has new T-shirts celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Ultimate Warrior. There is also a brand-new T-shirt for Seth "Freaking" Rollins and WWE logo "Then. Now. Forever. Together" T-shirt that have a very 80s-inspired design that harkens back to the old-school Wrestling Challenge logo. Kane's strangest matches: WWE...
XAVIER WOODS COMPETING ON 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' THIS WEEKEND
WWE's Xavier Woods will be appearing as a contestant on this Sunday's edition of ABC's Wheel of Fortune.
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
BATTLE OF FORMER BULLET CLUB MEMBERS SET FOR RAW
WWE has announced Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson has been added to tonight's episode of Raw. The battle of former Bullet Club members in New Japan will be Anderson's first singles bout since returning to WWE several weeks ago alongside Luke Gallows. Already announced for the episode, emanating from Charlotte,...
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. *Shotzi vs....
FTR HEADING FOR NEW JAPAN AND MORE AEW NOTES
FTR are coming to Osaka for Battle Autumn November 5!. The following angle happened with Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway on last night's AEW Dark Elevation:. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. are now simply known as "The Blonds" Anthony Bowens and Jade Cargill had the following interaction...
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM CHARLOTTE, NC
WWE taped the following matches for Main Event prior to Raw:. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner pinned Cedric Alexander. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated NXT's Kiana James.
ONE ASPECT OF WWE BRAY WYATT IS CONQUERING ALREADY AND MORE WWE-BRAY NOTES
WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list. WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he's been the company's top merchandise seller in recent weeks. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
UPDATED WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia features:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. *Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. *Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel...
AEW RATINGS, TBS IS HAPPY WITH AEW RIGHT NOW FOR SURE, DO SPORTS AFFECT WRESTLING AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. First off, thank you for your work through the years and I hope this letter finds you and yours very well. The reason I'm sending in this barrage is because I've been enjoying your Q&As more and more lately and especially Dave's essays and detailed anecdotes on AEW's state. I encourage Dave to write more long pieces and maybe if he could use his skills to go in depth specifically on TV & ratings in a future article, I think it would be beneficial since if I'm curious and a bit confused, I'm sure other fellow readers are too. The questions go long because I am sincerely trying to gain deeper understanding while trying to avoid the same ol' same ol' answers.
RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY APPROACHING, WWE-HULU, SAUDI RETURN AND MORE
WWE is already working on plans for the Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary for this January. The first episode aired on 1/11/93. With the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber set for Montreal, PWInsider.com is told there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023. The official date has not been locked down yet we are told.
TONY KHAN’S MISSED OPPORTUNITY, THE BEST SHOW ON TV NOW FOR COMEBACK FANS TO START WITH, COMBINING TITLES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I watched wrestling for years, quite awhile ago. I would tape Nitro and watch Raw. For the last several years, my watching had faded but I keep up with your site, especially the Q&A . I’d like to start watching again. What should I start with?
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW'S JADE CARGILL TO APPEAR ON 'SHERRI'
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be appearing on syndicated talks show Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd this Tuesday 10/26. Check your local listings for when the episode will air in your area. In NYC, the show will air at 10 AM EST.
