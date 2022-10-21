Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
Why seek fusion energy when the sun already provides it?
Billions are being invested, attempting to develop a fusion reactor. Unlike today's atomic fission reactors, fusion would produce no deadly radioactive waste requiring long-term storage. Since the 1950s, we have been told that fusion power might be achieved in the next 10 years. If we wait long enough, this prediction...
Freethink
New motionless tech harnesses wind energy from rooftops
A new motionless wind energy system promises to increase the amount of renewable energy generated from rooftops — helping us meet our goal of a future free of fossil fuels. The challenge: Electricity and heat are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, so transitioning those sectors to renewables, such as wind and solar, is key to combating climate change, and this transition doesn’t just have to happen at the utility scale, either.
natureworldnews.com
Engineers Succeeded in Producing Potentially Beneficial Solar Cells for the Environment
Using a vacuum deposition apparatus, a technique for creating organic light-emitting display devices, a research team at UNIST led by Professor Hyesung Park has produced perovskite solar cells (PSCs) that have the potential to be highly efficient, stable, and scalable (OLEDs). According to the research team, such a strategy is...
Why solar panels should be affordable for everyone
YouTuber Matt Ferrell brings us innovative and educational videos often focused on solar technology. You may remember this video where he discussed if solar panels are worth it four years down this line or this clip where he discussed an invention that could superpower solar energy. In the latest edition...
The Hydrogen Economy Faces Big Challenges
Ah, the hydrogen economy. That's the name given to the future where hydrogen made from zero-carbon sources is used in myriad applications to lower the global economy's carbon footprint. The wonder fuel theoretically could be used to store energy from wind and solar farms, power industrial processes, and potentially even...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies.Companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants and seven smaller facilities...
EPA takes additional step toward phasing out planet-warming gas used in refrigeration
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday took an additional step toward the phaseout of a certain type of potent planet-warming gas. The agency is required by a bipartisan 2020 law to implement a phasedown of the greenhouse gases known as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which can be hundreds or even thousands of times as powerful as carbon dioxide.
