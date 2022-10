The Allegheny women’s tennis team brought home a Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship — their first championship win in 37 years — after defeating Franciscan 5-4 in a back-and-forth thriller. The team’s perfect 15-0 fall season had lineup highlights from top to bottom, and the Gators defined a new era of tennis under the leadership of Head Coach Dave Hayden in his second year at the college.

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO