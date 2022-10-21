Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. THE Judgment Day make their way to the ring. Rhea says that last week AJ found out what mommy has known all along. It is the same thing I have been trying to say to you thick skulled dimwits. We run Raw. Rhea says another thing AJ found out is that Dominik Mysterio is all man. Finn says that AJ faced his man Dom and he crumbled under the pressure. Priest says that brings him to his favorite time of the night. When you all rise. He wants you to rise for the greatest luchador, Dominik Mysterio. Dominik says THE Judgment Day is the only ones who believe in him. He proved all of his haters and doubters wrong when I beat AJ Styles clean in this ring. He says he is built differently and Rhea agrees. Dom says he is this generation’s Eddie Guerrero. What I did to AJ is just a taste . . .

1 DAY AGO