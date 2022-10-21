Read full article on original website
10/23 WWE RESULTS FROM PIKEVILLE, KENTUCKY
10/21 WWE in Pikeville, Kentucky results from The Appalachian Wireless Arena:. WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano. Omos pinned R-Truth with a chokeslam. Braun Strowman and Omos faced off. The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.
10/22 WWE IN DAYTON, OHIO RESULTS
Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Dakota Kai w/Iyo Sky. Braun Strowman came out to confront Omos. Raquel Rodriquez defeated Shayna Bayzler. The Uso retained the Undisputed Tag Titles against K.O. and Johnny Gargano. Ronda Rousey retained the Smackdown Womens Championship over Liv Morgan in a Extreme Rules...
NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC FALLOUT, RAW BRAND TOURING MEXICO THIS WEEKEND, SMACKDOWN HEADING TO EUROPE & MORE WWE NEWS
WWE has a busy broadcast and tour week beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw. The latest WWE Network vintage material will drop today, featuring classic episodes of WWF Superstars. Next month is expected to be more WWE house show events. WWE has a Campus Rush event, designed to scout and recruit...
WHAT IS SET FOR THE HAVOC FALLOUT EDITION OF WWE NXT AND MORE NOTES
Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. *Shotzi vs....
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. Locally advertised is Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle.
THIS WEEK'S WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK ADDITIONS
WWE NXT (10/25/22) Best of WWE: Halloween Havoc's Most Hellacious Matches – 10 am. ET. WWE Main Event (10/13/22)
LIV MORGAN TO APPEAR ON USA NETWORK'S 'CHUCKY' THIS WEDNESDAY
WWE's Liv Morgan will appear on this Wednesday's episode of USA Network series Chucky, the spinoff of the Child's Play horror movie series that continues the story of possessed Good Guy doll Chucky:. Chucky will air Wednesday at 9 PM EST.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. *The Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen. *Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J. *Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crew. *Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory and Jaylee. *10 vs. Baron Black. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. T-Money and Russ Myers.
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM CHARLOTTE, NC
WWE taped the following matches for Main Event prior to Raw:. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner pinned Cedric Alexander. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated NXT's Kiana James.
BIANCA BELAIR TO APPEAR AT SBJ GAME CHANGERS EVENT TOMORROW, WWE STARS' FAVE WARRIOR MOMENTS
WWE has released a new Seth Rollins t-shirt. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be doing a signing online with HighspotsAuctions.com this Thursday. Ric and Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair will be signing on 11/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event convention. What's your favorite Ultimate...
BATTLE OF FORMER BULLET CLUB MEMBERS SET FOR RAW
WWE has announced Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson has been added to tonight's episode of Raw. The battle of former Bullet Club members in New Japan will be Anderson's first singles bout since returning to WWE several weeks ago alongside Luke Gallows. Already announced for the episode, emanating from Charlotte,...
ONE ASPECT OF WWE BRAY WYATT IS CONQUERING ALREADY AND MORE WWE-BRAY NOTES
WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list. WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he's been the company's top merchandise seller in recent weeks. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has new Elias shirts available.
UPDATED WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia features:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. *Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. *Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel...
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. *Shotzi vs....
RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY APPROACHING, WWE-HULU, SAUDI RETURN AND MORE
WWE is already working on plans for the Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary for this January. The first episode aired on 1/11/93. With the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber set for Montreal, PWInsider.com is told there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023. The official date has not been locked down yet we are told.
BY THE NUMBERS 660
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. Only officially announced 24/7 Title Matches will be considered for this column. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
WWE RAW REPORT: A DOUBLE CROSS, OMOS FACES FOUR MEN, RHEA RIPLEY SHOWS HER GREATNESS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. THE Judgment Day make their way to the ring. Rhea says that last week AJ found out what mommy has known all along. It is the same thing I have been trying to say to you thick skulled dimwits. We run Raw. Rhea says another thing AJ found out is that Dominik Mysterio is all man. Finn says that AJ faced his man Dom and he crumbled under the pressure. Priest says that brings him to his favorite time of the night. When you all rise. He wants you to rise for the greatest luchador, Dominik Mysterio. Dominik says THE Judgment Day is the only ones who believe in him. He proved all of his haters and doubters wrong when I beat AJ Styles clean in this ring. He says he is built differently and Rhea agrees. Dom says he is this generation's Eddie Guerrero. What I did to AJ is just a taste . . .
XAVIER WOODS COMPETING ON 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' THIS WEEKEND
WWE's Xavier Woods will be appearing as a contestant on this Sunday's edition of ABC's Wheel of Fortune.
CONDOLENCES TO ROBERT STONE, WWE RESUMES POST-WRESTLEMANIA EUROPE TOURS, NXT STARS TO APPEAR ON MAIN EVENT
WWE NXT's Robert Stone announced the passing of his mother. Our deepest condolences to Stone and his entire family:. WWE will resume their annual post-Wrestlemania tour of Europe in April 2023. The following Raw brand events were announced today:. Wednesday 4/26 in Birmingham, Great Britain at the Utilita Arena. Thursday...
