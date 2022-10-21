The quintessential, yet most controversial, Filipino dish is adobo. Someone may be able to identify where you’re from depending on how you make adobo. But just like any other Filipino dish, each region and household has something different that makes their adobo stand out from the rest. One will often hear, “my mom (or lola or tita), has the best adobo.” It’s what makes the dish so contentious — everyone has a version of adobo they stand by.

1 DAY AGO