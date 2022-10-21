ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello reopens after project completion

By By Maddy Long
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello recently hosted its grand reopening after closing during a construction project.

The store’s manager Beth Huston said they were able to raise the money for the project through several grants, including the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the city.

“We were able to raise quite a bit of funding starting with the city of Pocatello’s CDBG grant,” she said. “Then we did a lot of grant writing and got some private funds as well.”

Huston said the project started with fixing the parking lot, which had a big dip that people would slip on even in the summer.

“In working with some contractors and talking to people, I realized there’s all these other things that are involved that weren’t included in the grant,” she said.

Huston said they had to pull out the stairs and the ramp in order to fix the parking lot. The foundation was also broken and stained.

“I quickly realized the project was a lot bigger than I had anticipated,” she said.

After realizing what she needed to do for the project, Huston enlisted help from volunteers who had the skills to help her and raised funds.

“We finally got enough funds to handle it all as an all-encompassing project,” she said.

Huston said the project still isn’t complete. They still need to put the railings in the entrance.

“We will have a fenced-in, kind of like a privacy fence, in the front yard, for shopping carts and barbecues,” she said. “Outdoor things that we display.”

St. Vincent de Paul has been in their building since 2005. Huston said many people think they are just a thrift store, but they also provide social services to people in need.

“The thrift store is kind of like the means to the social services,” she said.

Huston said the store does a food pantry, financial assistance and vouchers for several items. These items include clothing, furniture and gas.

“We’re really a social services ministry first, to anybody that comes through,” she said. “It’s not limited in any way.”

Huston said they have started serving food on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays while the thrift store and social services are open on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

She also said many people believe the thrift store is governed by the Catholic church. Although they were founded after a Catholic priest, this is not true.

“We are a completely independent organization,” she said. “We are not governed or ruled by the Catholic church.”

Huston said the store works closely with other social service agencies in Pocatello such as SEICCA, Valley Mission and Aid for Friends.

“We reach out to each other and work together and coordinate together services,” she said. “A lot of times, when people come to us, they’ve already been to a lot of other agencies.”

Huston expressed gratitude for everyone who was involved in making the construction project possible.

“Thank you to the city of Pocatello, Dykman Construction, Liddil Paving, Monroe Fencing, Worth Steel, Acoustic Specialties and Shannon Schultz,” she said.

St. Vincent de Paul is located at 855 S. Second Ave. The grand reopening was held on Oct. 20, and they are planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 27.

