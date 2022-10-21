Read full article on original website
Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general’s office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts.
Wisconsin man on parole for homicide charged with OWI, found with loaded gun
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin deputies pulled over an erratic driver, who turned out to be on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide, and found a loaded gun in his waistband. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, when...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
10/23/22 Ribbon Cutting At Fondy Axe Company
Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, Fondy Axe Company, to commemorate their grand opening. Fondy Axe Company is a safe and fun place for indoor throwing and the area’s premier axe throwing establishment. Located in downtown Fond du Lac, this newly renovated building features ten targets, including two situated in a private party room. Although reservations guarantee a place, walk-ins are welcome. In addition to axe throwing, Fondy Axe Company also has an indoor golf simulator in the private party room, which can accommodate small and large group events, and will soon be hosting leagues.
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
Oshkosh police make arrest following social media post indicating possible school threat
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh made an arrest after the department was made aware of a social media post that indicated a possible threat towards a local school. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers were made aware of a post about a possible threat towards an Oshkosh school on October 20 around 9 p.m. An investigation started immediately.
Beloit Police arrest man wanted in killing of 5-year-old Wisconsin girl
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday. Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and […]
Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
Raasch death ruled accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
Oshkosh man who stole more than $426K convicted of elder abuse
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Terry Lynn Culver, 64, of Oshkosh, has been convicted of eight class H felonies in relation to the theft of over $426,000 from a 92-year-old resident of a nursing home. The charges are the result of a joint elder abuse and tax fraud...
School Shooter Threats Turn Out To Be A Hoax
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police say that a report of an active shooter this morning at Green Bay East High School was a hoax. Police say it was part of a series of hoaxes called in at multiple schools across the state, including another at South Park Middle School in Oshkosh.
Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Fire Department said it fought multiple vehicle fires in a parking lot Saturday morning. Officials found a large fire just after 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Insurance Auto Auction off of HWY 16. In a Facebook post, Portage FD said upon arriving, crews found 15 cars on fire with multiple explosions happening. Columbia Co. officials didn’t explain what happened to start the fire.
Person of interest in custody connected to shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl
A person of interest, who is believed to be connected to the shooting that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley on the 1600 block of Amy Street has been taken into custody.
Details Released On Little Suamico Double Homicide, Bond Set at $1m
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – David Steinmetz told police he heard a voice telling him he “had to take a life” in the time leading to up when he admitted killing his mother and her husband on Oct. 1 in Little Suamico, according to charges filed Thursday. Steinmetz,...
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing over $425k from nursing home resident, spending it at bars, casinos & other areas
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident of Oshkosh was convicted of stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old victim when he acted as power of attorney. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 64-year-old Terry Culver was convicted of eight felonies tied to stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old. The victim was a resident of a nursing home.
Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
FREED: Craig Vannieuwenhoven Stabbed Wife in Back, Killing Her | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #42
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Craig Vannieuwenhoven was one of them. His release was discretionary. 42th in the...
