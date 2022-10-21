Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, Fondy Axe Company, to commemorate their grand opening. Fondy Axe Company is a safe and fun place for indoor throwing and the area’s premier axe throwing establishment. Located in downtown Fond du Lac, this newly renovated building features ten targets, including two situated in a private party room. Although reservations guarantee a place, walk-ins are welcome. In addition to axe throwing, Fondy Axe Company also has an indoor golf simulator in the private party room, which can accommodate small and large group events, and will soon be hosting leagues.

