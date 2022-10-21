NEENAH, Wis. – To ensure access to innovative emergency obstetrical care, ThedaCare is pleased to announce the creation of an Obstetrical Emergency Department (OB-ED) and Hospitalist Program. The addition of these hospital-based women’s services can help ThedaCare continue providing comprehensive, safe care for expectant mothers and babies in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.

