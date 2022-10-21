Read full article on original website
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/23/22 Ballweg Recognized As Economic Development Champion
Madison, WI – The Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA) recently presented State Senator Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) with the organization’s 2022 “Champion of Economic Development” legislative award for her leadership on legislative initiatives to drive economic growth and prosperity in Wisconsin. “Senator Ballweg is a true ‘Champion...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/22/22 ThedaCare Announces New Department and Program
NEENAH, Wis. – To ensure access to innovative emergency obstetrical care, ThedaCare is pleased to announce the creation of an Obstetrical Emergency Department (OB-ED) and Hospitalist Program. The addition of these hospital-based women’s services can help ThedaCare continue providing comprehensive, safe care for expectant mothers and babies in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.
