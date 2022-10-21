ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Tribune-Review

Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets

The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
YourErie

Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line

A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Victim shot at bar on Youngstown’s North Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting on the North Side of Youngstown Saturday morning. According to the Youngstown Police Department, the victim was shot at a bar on Logan Avenue around 3 a.m. The victim is in stable condition, according to police. YPD say the shooting is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Electric scooters stolen from Erie home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
ERIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

She’s a big girl now: Rehabbed steel mill eagle Rosie released with a 7-foot wingspan

A young bald eagle from a U.S. Steel mill near Pittsburgh that was missing all of its primary flight feathers on one wing is flying the skies of Crawford County. On Thursday, officials from Tamarack Wildlife Center, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and U.S. Steel released Rosie after she was “imped” with new flight feathers and underwent 3.5 months of rehabilitation.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP seeks leads on stolen engagement ring

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the hunt for a stolen engagement ring. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, the ring was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was at the 300 block of Clark Road in Erie. The ring is white gold with a center diamond and is valued […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

About $20K in items stolen from two residential garages in Corry

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Corry Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 in different items stolen from two garages. According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted […]
CORRY, PA
Titusville Herald

Bruce M. Process, 68

Bruce M. Process, 68, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday evening October 19, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital following a brief illness. Bruce was born on September 12, 1954 in Titusville, PA, a son of the late Merse and Evelyn Orovic Process. He was a graduate of Titusville High School,...
CENTERVILLE, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

McConnells Mill State Park Offers Hiking, History, and Rock Climbing (Tues., 10/25/22)

Whether you’re a tree hugger or just looking to get some fresh air after months in quarantine, McConnells Mill State Park makes for an exciting nearby day trip. Prehistoric, glacial drainage cut a deep gorge into the landscape, leaving some spectacular boulders and waterfalls. Remember—it’s called Slippery Rock Creek for a reason. Stay on the trails, don’t swim, and enjoy your fishing, hiking, hunting, rock climbing, or whitewater boating safely. The park is also a prime spot for bird-watching or observing (from a distance) any wildlife, such as beavers or groundhogs. The park takes its name from Thomas McConnell, who bought a gristmill on the creek in 1875. He later added water turbines and roller mills, which visitors can see for free during the preserved mill’s normal operating hours. The nearby covered bridge is a National Historic Landmark. Bring a picnic basket or grab food from a nearby establishment, such as North Country Brewing Company in Slippery Rock. (C. Maggio)
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA

