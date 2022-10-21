Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup
RIDGELAND, S.C. — (AP) — The final steps on Rory McIlroy's long road back to No. 1 go down on the scorecard as bogeys, which made him laugh. All that mattered Sunday was winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina, and that about made him cry. McIlroy reclaimed...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman returns to top of world rankings with CJ Cup win
-17 R McIlroy (NI); -16 K Kitayama (US); -15 KH Lee (Kor); -14 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Rahm (Spa) Selected others:-9 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -6 S Lowry (Ire); -2 D Willett (Eng) Rory McIlroy returned to the top of the world rankings for the first time in...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm met a very special fan at the CJ Cup: "You've been an inspiration"
We have seen some pretty wholesome content on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup this year, and it continued with Jon Rahm taking the time to sign a special autograph. If you didn't know, the reason why the Spaniard swings the way he does is down to being born with a clubbed right foot.
2022 CJ Cup prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Rory McIlroy. Making his first start of the new PGA Tour season, the 33-year-old defended his title at the 2022 CJ Cup – held this year at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina – on Sunday and left the course with more than just a trophy. The victory will move McIlroy back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, a position he last held in 2020.
Golf.com
2022 CJ Cup tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina comes to a close Sunday with the final round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 4. Rory McIlroy is looking to keep...
Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina
A complete list of the golf equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina:. DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft. Stealth Plus+...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina
In a year in which money has been among the dominant talking points in men’s professional golf—LIV Golf and the PGA Tour racing to see how many zeros they can toss at the end of prize money payouts to try and make players feel special—Rory McIlroy was playing for something more in the final round of the CJ Cup.
