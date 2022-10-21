ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm met a very special fan at the CJ Cup: "You've been an inspiration"

We have seen some pretty wholesome content on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup this year, and it continued with Jon Rahm taking the time to sign a special autograph. If you didn't know, the reason why the Spaniard swings the way he does is down to being born with a clubbed right foot.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 CJ Cup prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Rory McIlroy. Making his first start of the new PGA Tour season, the 33-year-old defended his title at the 2022 CJ Cup – held this year at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina – on Sunday and left the course with more than just a trophy. The victory will move McIlroy back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, a position he last held in 2020.
Golf.com

2022 CJ Cup tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina comes to a close Sunday with the final round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 4. Rory McIlroy is looking to keep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy