Webberville, MI

WILX-TV

Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild. Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local businessman went above and beyond in Washtenaw County last week to help an elderly Dundee woman recover nearly $12,000 in cash; money that would have been sent to a scammer. The victim didn’t want us to use her name, so we’ll call her...
DUNDEE, MI
WILX-TV

1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
NBC News

The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

First responders from White Lake Township near Detroit threw a parade for 3-year-old Archer Bradshaw this month. Archer is fascinated by first responders. He was diagnosed with leukemia this summer and when word got out about his illness, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy John Roehrig took action asking volunteers to bring one or two patrol cars by Archer’s house. Dozens of emergency vehicles and even an Oakland County Sheriff’s chopper went past Archer’s home cheering him up during a difficult time.Oct. 23, 2022.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Parents arrested for death of 1-year-old

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Shiawassee County parents were arrested for the death of their 1-year-old child. Investigators were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February for reports of an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed the 1-year-old had died from an acute fentanyl overdose, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Alcohol suspected in crash that sends four to hospital with serious injuries

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Hacker roads in Hartland Township at about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a 53-year-old Brighton resident driving a 2020 Buick failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a 2004 Honda driven by a 17-year-old Fenton resident that was heading east on Highland Road.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police investigates fatal pedestrian crash on I-94

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Allen Park early Saturday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a driver driving westbound I-94 near Oakwood Boulevard saw a 40-year-old man from Hamtramck walking in his lane of travel around 6:30 a.m. The driver...
ALLEN PARK, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
JACKSON, MI

